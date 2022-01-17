“Boy Meets Boy”: The first gay book has arrived in the national reading plan

The first two volumes of the “Heartstopper” saga are now officially recommended for young Portuguese.

Two volumes are available in Portugal.

It is the first time that a love story between two teenagers of the same sex has been included in the National Reading Plan (NLP) in Portugal. The first two volumes of Alice Oseman’s graphic novel saga Heartstopper are now officially recommended for young Portuguese people.

“Rapaz Meets Rapaz” and “O Nosso Segredo” are the titles of the books published by Cultura Editora in Portugal. The specialist Andreia Brites, responsible for the selection of these stories for NLP, explains to the newspaper “Público” the relevance of the narrative.

“The theme is close to the heart of all teenagers: it’s a love story that projects us into the normal reality of school, where someone meets someone,” and doesn’t know if it’s reciprocated, he says. The fact that it’s a love story between two boys naturally garnered more interest and attention when it was announced in December.

“I’d rather not say it, it was a sign that I was indifferent – but the truth is, it still isn’t. And it’s still not indifferent what official catalogs are, and it’s still not indifferent what our most institutional discourse is,” explains Andreia Brites to the same publication.

The first volume “Rapaz Meets Rapaz” is available for €15.95. The second “Our Secret” is available for €16.50. There are four volumes in total, but only these are published in Portugal. The story will be adapted by Netflix – the series will premiere sometime in 2022.