Box And Carton Overwrap Films Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Box and Carton Overwrap Films Market: Overview

Being a kind of barrier film, box and carton overwrap films are packaging solutions used for wrapping numerous products including meat & poultry, home & personal care, cosmetics, bakery & confectionery, and electronic products. Recent innovations in the area have been seeking to offer an improved shipping experience along with an aesthetic appearance.

Using clear overwrap films such as Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) films ensure tamper evidence along with maximum protection, revealing to the customer that the package has not been touched or opened. These films are apt at providing an optimal barrier to moisture, aroma, mineral oil, and gases in products. Being glossy and presentative, these films can significantly improve the visual appeal of the products. Several manufacturers have been offering anti-static, coated, and uncoated variants to suit the needs of the particular industrial application.

Global Box and Carton Overwrap Films Market: Growth Factors

The ability of these packaging films to offer high flavor and moisture barrier, enhancing the shelf-life of products, has been creating a higher demand for them of late. With the growing emphasis on sustainable solutions, the global box and carton overwrap films market share is set to benefit from the introduction of bio-plastics that exhibit high biodegradability and recyclability. Thus, the replacement of conventional films with eco-friendly alternatives has been spurring expansion opportunities across the global scenario.

The development of state-of-the-art machinery and technologies in the area of packaging has been fueling the global box and carton overwrap films market size. These new machines can deliver a high number of packaged products in lesser time, scaling up the production rate. The need to exhibit compatibility with contemporary printing techniques has led to several manufacturers of box and carton overwrap films offering an array of efficient options. These films can play a vital part in the marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading brands.

Since these films are being leveraged across multiple industry verticals including automotive, food & beverage, cosmetics, logistics, and consumer electronics, the escalating demand for these products can be construed as higher demand across box and carton overwrap films market outlook. The rising demand for meat & processed meat products and poultry, alongside the surging population density, has been another factor facilitating market expansion.

Global Box and Carton Overwrap Films Market: Segmentation

The global box and carton overwrap films market have been differentiated by film type, by material type, by coating type, by film thickness, by sales channel, by end-use, and by region. Based on film type, the market can be segregated into stretch films and shrink films. The market, in terms of material type, has been categorized into PE, PET, PVC, PP, amongst others. Based on coating type, the market can be divided into uncoated films and coated films. The uncoated segment has been further classified into BOPET, BOPA, BOPP, BOPLA, and CPP. Coated has been sub-segmented as PVDC coated, acrylic-PVDC coated, and EVOH coated films.

The global box and carton overwrap films market, based on film thickness, can be classified as up to 20 microns, 20-40 microns, and above 40 microns. By sales channel, the market has been bifurcated into converter sales and brand owner sales. Personal care & cosmetics, food, beverage, shipping & logistics, industrial packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and others are some leading segments of the global box and carton overwrap films market in terms of end-use.

Global Box and Carton Overwrap Films Market: Regional Analysis

North America has been demonstrating consistent demand for films with a lower carbon footprint in recent times, generating more revenue across the global box and carton overwrap films market forecast. The presence of a stringent regulatory framework pertaining to the adoption of environment-friendly packaging techniques and films has been boosting the global box and carton overwrap films market revenue.

The box and carton overwrap market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR through the upcoming times, accruing a significant portion of the total market share by 2026. With the increased acknowledgment of the significance of the ‘circular economy,’ the governments across the region have been seeking to move toward ecological equilibrium, due to which more eco-friendly films have been gaining traction in the past few years.

Global Box and Carton Overwrap Films Market: Competitive Players

Some of the prominent names leading the global box and carton overwrap films market comprise of Garware Polyester Limited, CCL Industries., Smurfit Kappa, Irplast S.p.A., Jindal, Cosmo Films Ltd., UFlex Limited., INDEVCO Group, Treofan Group., Berry Global Inc., SIBUR, Futamura Group, TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, and Transcendia.

Global Box and Carton Overwrap Films Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



