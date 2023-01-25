Bowers & Wilkins Latest Earphones Have Better Connectivity, Improved Battery Life And New Colors.

The brand new Pi7 S2 true wi-fi earbuds from Bowers & Wilkins supply enhanced connectivity, improved … [+] battery life and vibrant new finishes. Bowers & Wilkins

The unique Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 and Pi5 noise-canceling earphones have been launched in April 2021 and have been the traditional British audio model’s first foray into the world of true wi-fi earphones. The corporate has introduced vital upgrades to the 2 pairs of true wi-fi earphones. The Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 change the first-generation variations.

The brand new Pi7 S2 earphones have the identical high-resolution sound as their predecessors. Now they’ve been upgraded with improved connectivity and longer battery life, and three new premium finishes can be found. The Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 even have upgraded wi-fi connectivity due to a re-engineered antenna design that will increase the Bluetooth vary as much as 25m, guaranteeing a steady and high-quality wi-fi reception.

Each new fashions have an improved battery life with as much as 5 hours of listening time earlier than they should be put again within the charging case for a top-up. Each fashions proceed to supply a quick-charge perform that may ship two hours of listening time from a 15-minute burst cost. Every charging case additionally gives extra battery life, with an extra 16 hours for Pi7 S2 and 19 hours for Pi5 S2.

The brand new Pi7 S2 flagship true wi-fi earphones from Bowers & Wilkins have six separate microphones … [+] for noise cancelation and telephone calls. Bowers & Wilkins

The Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 are additionally obtainable in varied new finishes. Pi7 S2 could be ordered in Satin Black, Canvas White and Midnight Blue. In the meantime, the Pi5 S2 can be found within the unique Cloud Gray and Storm Gray, plus new vibrant colours of Spring Lilac and Sage Inexperienced.

Each new earphones are absolutely built-in with the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, which provides a seamless person expertise for set-up, noise-cancellation modes, and wear-sensor adjustment. The Music app additionally helps hi-res streaming functionality direct from a cellular machine to the earphones with premium music streaming companies like TIDAL, Qobuz or Deezer.

Like its predecessor, the Pi7 S2 earphones proceed to supply Wi-fi Audio Retransmission. This revolutionary function lets customers connect with an exterior audio supply, corresponding to an in-flight leisure system, after which wirelessly retransmit audio from that supply to the earphones utilizing the sensible charging case.

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi5 S2 can be found in a variety of latest colours together with Sage Inexperienced. Bowers & Wilkins

Each pairs of earphones are managed utilizing one-button capacitive contact controls on every earbud which can be utilized for a number of duties. Relying on the related machine, there’s additionally assist for voice assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. The Bowers & Wilkins Music app additionally gives a variety of changes for fine-tuning the earphones’ sound.

As Bowers & Wilkins’ flagship true wi-fi earphones, the Pi7 S2 supply assist for Qualcomm’s apt-X Adaptive codec for transmitting high-resolution music from suitable streaming companies and smartphones, with high quality as excessive as 24-bit/48kHz between every earpiece. These applied sciences make the Pi7 S2 one among few true wi-fi earphones supporting high-resolution audio from the music supply to the listener’s ears.

To provide audiophile-quality sound, the Pi7 S2 are additionally fitted with 9.2mm Bowers & Wilkins drive items in every earpiece and a high-frequency balanced armature driver. Every of the 4 drivers within the earphones has its personal amplifier for enhanced sound high quality. The Pi7 S2 additionally supply an Adaptive Noise Cancellation function that robotically screens, analyses, and adapts the noise cancelation to go well with the scenario. The ANC system has six microphones – three in every earbud – for clearer telephone calls.

The brand new Pi5 S2 from Bowers & Wilkins can be found in Cloud Gray, Storm Gray, Spring Lilac, and Sage … [+] Inexperienced. Bowers & Wilkins

The brand new Pi5 S2 earphones additionally use TWS know-how for high-quality earbud-to-earbud synchronization and a single 9.2mm drive unit in every earbud. The Pi5 S2 can assist CD-quality playback utilizing Qualcomm’s apt-X audio codec when used with an aptX-compatible cellular machine. The Pi5 S2 additionally provides seamless entry to user-selectable noise-canceling and an ambient pass-through mode for listening to journey bulletins or surrounding hazards. There are twin built-in microphones for making telephone calls.

Pricing & Availability: The Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 earphones can be found from bowerswilkins.com and choose retailers from January 25. The Pi7 S2 earphones can be found in Satin Black, Canvas White and Midnight Blue and value $399 / £349 / €399. In the meantime, the Pi5 S2 can be found in Cloud Gray, Storm Gray, Spring Lilac, and Sage Inexperienced* (*obtainable in Spring ’23) and value $299 / £249 / €299.

