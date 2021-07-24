Bought a Playstation 5? You have access to six months of Apple TV + free of charge

You can watch series like “Ted Lasso” and “See” without spending a single penny.

If you’re one of those people who managed to buy a Playstation 5 before the chip shortage ran out of shelves, we have good news for you. Sony Interactive Entertainment announced this Friday, July 23rd, that it will be offering 6 months of free Apple TV + subscription to anyone who owns the brand’s latest console.

If you don’t yet own the Playstation 5, you shouldn’t be discouraged either, because the offer is valid until July 2022. All you need to access Apple TV + is a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. Enjoy afterwards. After the six months are up, you can cancel the subscription (you must always show a credit card) or keep the plan, which costs € 4.99 per month.

You can watch one of the current series on Apple TV +: “Ted Lasso”, with Jason Sudeikis. Also available is the “See” series with Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard. And you can still wait for the premiere of the science fiction drama “Foundation”.