Bouffier defends Christmas relaxation | Free press

The relaxation of the corona measures at Christmas was also criticized internationally. The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, now justifies the plans.

Berlin (dpa) – The Prime Minister of Hesse, Volker Bouffier, defends the decision of the federal and state governments to increase contact with the population during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, despite the increased corona risk.

The state needs some measure of acceptance for its measures, the Funke media group’s CDU politician said (Sunday). “A lot of people want to see each other again around Christmas. If we don’t go into that, we will have big problems. “

If it’s relaxing at Christmas, it’s for good reasons. But the risk is increasing. “We count on people to behave sensibly despite the relaxation,” he said.

When asked if the goal of having less than 50 infections per 100,000 residents in seven days at Christmas could be reached, he said it would not be easy. “I cannot rule out that we will not achieve our goal.”

Bouffier responded negatively to demands from federal politicians that states contribute more to the follow-up costs of the crisis. “The countries pay a lot – all the time. Hesse alone has made EUR 12 billion available. The call to do something for the countries is objectively completely unfounded. And I find the style ineffable. As an example, he cited that the corporate tax losses of the municipalities are being replaced, half by the federal government and the other half. ‘That’s billions!’ He said.