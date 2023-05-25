Bou Samnang Lost Southeast Asian Games Race, but Won Praise

Runner quantity 401 was useless drained and affected by low blood stress. She was additionally final by a large margin within the 5,000 meters and plodding alone, by way of a raucous rainstorm, across the observe of a near-empty stadium.

Bou Samnang, 20, completed the race anyway.

Her rain-soaked efficiency on the Southeast Asian Video games — this 12 months’s version was hosted this month by her dwelling nation, Cambodia — would have been a footnote in a event that’s unknown to most sporting followers outdoors the area. However when video of it circulated broadly on social media, she turned an unlikely nationwide movie star.

“I knew that I might not win, however I informed myself that I mustn’t cease,” she stated in an interview.

As she struggled on, it helped {that a} small group of supporters had been applauding furiously, she added, and that she felt an obligation to complete as a result of she was representing her nation.