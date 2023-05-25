Bou Samnang Lost Southeast Asian Games Race, but Won Praise
Runner quantity 401 was useless drained and affected by low blood stress. She was additionally final by a large margin within the 5,000 meters and plodding alone, by way of a raucous rainstorm, across the observe of a near-empty stadium.
Bou Samnang, 20, completed the race anyway.
Her rain-soaked efficiency on the Southeast Asian Video games — this 12 months’s version was hosted this month by her dwelling nation, Cambodia — would have been a footnote in a event that’s unknown to most sporting followers outdoors the area. However when video of it circulated broadly on social media, she turned an unlikely nationwide movie star.
“I knew that I might not win, however I informed myself that I mustn’t cease,” she stated in an interview.
As she struggled on, it helped {that a} small group of supporters had been applauding furiously, she added, and that she felt an obligation to complete as a result of she was representing her nation.
Ms. Bou Samnang, who graduated from highschool final 12 months, didn’t anticipate to draw worldwide consideration when she arrived on Could 8 for the 5,000-meter ultimate in Phnom Penh, the capital and her hometown. She was grateful simply to be competing.
Just a few weeks earlier, Ms. Bou Samnang had suffered from a very unhealthy bout of low blood stress, a results of her persistent anemia, whereas she was coaching within the southwestern Chinese language metropolis of Kunming. A health care provider informed her to cease working for some time, and her coach, Kieng Samorn, didn’t insist in any other case.
“She has a well being downside,” Mr. Kieng Samorn stated. “We are able to’t pressure her.”
However Ms. Bou Samnang stated she was desperate to run on the Southeast Asian Video games, her first worldwide competitors, and her coach didn’t stand in her means.
Within the 5,000-meter ladies’s ultimate, held in a flippantly attended 60,000-seat stadium, Ms. Bou Samnang gathered on the beginning line alongside a few of the area’s greatest runners. The eventual winner, Nguyen Thi Oanh of Vietnam, is an Olympian who had gained a number of golds at earlier Southeast Asian Video games.
After the beginning gun sounded and the runners fell into formation, Ms. Bou Samnang took a place towards the again of the pack. Inside a minute or so, she had fallen to date behind that she was not seen in a lot of the tv protection.
However she saved going, at the same time as Ms. Oanh and different runners completed, the skies opened up, and a few followers misplaced curiosity.
Ms. Bou Samnang would end in 22 minutes and 54 seconds — almost six minutes behind Ms. Oanh of Vietnam and about 90 seconds behind a compatriot, Run Romdul. By then the stadium floodlights had been out, water was pooling on the observe, and her pink sneakers and crimson uniform had been utterly soaked by way of.
Her efficiency recalled different runners who persevered, together with a number of who famously gained observe occasions after falling. One is Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who did so within the 1,500-meter occasion on the Tokyo Olympics two years in the past.
Runners don’t are likely to win a lot reward in the event that they lose by a large margin. One exception is in long-distance occasions, the place it’s widespread to have a good time the final finisher, stated Steve Brammar, the secretary common of the Path Runners Affiliation of Hong Kong. An ultramarathon path race that he directs there has an “Final Finisher” trophy for simply that goal.
Ms. Bou Samnang’s “perseverance was inspiring and actually appears to have warmed hearts and captured imaginations,” Mr. Brammar stated in an e-mail.
After ending final within the 5,000-meter race this month, Ms. Bou Samnang’s well being prevented her working the 1,500-meter occasion, as deliberate, her coach stated. However after video of her decided efficiency circulated on-line, she acquired public reward from Cambodia’s king and a $10,000 bonus from Prime Minister Hun Sen and his spouse, equal to a number of years of a mean Cambodian’s earnings.
Ms. Bou Samnang, whose father died in 2018, is the third of 4 kids. She stated she would use the bonus to check legislation at a Cambodian college, and that she deliberate to maintain working competitively.
Her mom, Mai Met, stated that she cried after listening to that her daughter had completed final within the 5,000-meter race. However that disappointment was tempered by the outpouring of public assist that got here later.
“I’m delighted,” stated Ms. Mai Met, 44, who has lengthy supported the household by working in garment factories.
Her decided end illustrated an “perfect of sport,” stated Edgar Okay. Tham, a sports activities psychologist in Singapore who works with athletes round Southeast Asia.
He stated the eye Ms. Bou Samnang has acquired is notable partly as a result of Cambodian athletes are likely to fare higher at fight sports activities than observe occasions in regional competitions.
However the instance she set, he added, will resonate far past Southeast Asia.
“That’s what life’s about: transferring ahead and utilizing failures as classes to bounce again,” he stated. “In case you take it on this spirit, it’s one thing inspirational.”