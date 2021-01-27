Botulinum Toxin Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Overview

Botulinum toxin (BNT) is a kind of neurotoxic protein produced through the bacterium Clostridium botulinum and several other species. It has seven forms of antigen – BNT – A, B, C, D, E, F, and G. It protects the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine at the neuromuscular junction from the axion endings that aids in causing flaccid paralysis. This toxin is known to cause botulism. The toxin is utilized in the making of cosmetic and medical purposes.

Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Growth Factors

The global botulinum toxin market is anticipated to grow significantly with a high CAGR during the forecast period. The surging population specifically between 25-65 years of age is boosting the demand for the botulinum toxin. Moreover, the growing demand for invasive and noninvasive methods is driving the growth of the global botulinum toxin market. The growing investments in the BNT field to develop the new methods are fueling the market growth globally. The research and development activities to grow the therapeutic use of BNT are posing new lucrative opportunities in the global botulinum toxin market. The recent research concludes that BNT can also be utilized in autonomic disorders like detrusor sphincter, hypersecretory disorders, and many others have increased the demand for BNT in the market. The advancing quality of the professional services and availability of many effective minimally invasive surgeries by skilled aestheticians are contributing vigorously toward the growth of the global botulinum toxin market. The technological advancements like the launch of new cost-effective & qualitative aesthetic products, early aging population, and surging incidences of the aesthetics problems like lateral canthal & crow’s foot are bolstering the growth of the market. The growing disposable income of the people is also fueling market growth. The growing awareness of the people regarding their appearances is anticipated to boost the growth significantly during the forecast period.

Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Segmentation

The global botulinum toxin market can be segmented into end-use, application, age group, gender, product, and region.

By end-use, the market can be segmented into hospitals, spas & cosmetic centers, and dermatology clinics. The dermatology clinic accounts for the largest share in the global botulinum toxin market owing to the surge in the number of dermatology procedures across the world.

By applications, the market can be segmented into medical and aesthetic.

By age group, the market can be segmented into 55 and above, 40-54, 30-39, 20-29, and 13-19. The age group 20-29 holds dominance over others. The social media influence is majorly seen in this age group and hence the segment is projected to grow vigorously.

By gender, the market can be segmented into male and female. The female holds hegemony over others owing to the growing consciousness of female about their appearances.

By product, the market can be segmented into Botulinum toxin B and Botulinum toxin A. The Botulinum toxin A holds the largest share in the global botulinum toxin market due to the increasing application in the aesthetic and medical field coupled with the surge in the interest of various manufacturers to develop new products.

Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Regional analysis

North America holds the largest share in the global botulinum toxin market due to the increasing disposable income of the people coupled with the greater influence of social media on society in the region. The technological advancement in the region in the aesthetic field is also contributing to the regional market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness huge growth with high CAGR during the forecast period due to the surging technological advancements in the region.

Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Competitive Players

Some of the significant players in the global botulinum toxin market are Pfizer Inc, AbbVie, Evolus, Inc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Ipsen Group, US WorldMeds, LLC, Revance Therapeutics, Inc, Hugel, Inc, Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd, Galderma, Medytox, Merz Pharma, and Allergan.

