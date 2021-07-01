Bottom line: Current Business Outlook with Future Growth of Sodium Chlorite Market

The global sodium chlorite market is expected to surge during the 2019-2027 timeframe as sodium chlorite is used for disinfection and bleaching. Also, sodium chlorite is utilized in beverages & food, end-user industries, and oil & gas sectors. The end-user industries utilize sodium chlorite in preparing the final product and preserving products. For example, food & beverages industries use sodium chlorite to disinfect manufacturing and food product containers. Furthermore, healthcare institutions utilize sodium chlorite for disinfecting and treating sicknesses such as arthritis, HIV, and common cold. These factors are predicted to bolster the global market during the forecasted timeframe.

Restraints and Opportunities

Sodium chlorite affects the environment adversely and is not safe for the body. This aspect is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecasted years. Also, numerous environmental regulations and rules outlined for the usage of sodium chlorite are estimated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, organizations, businesses, and industries do not favor sodium chlorite due to its adverse effects on marine life. On the other hand, varied government bodies are focusing on wastewater treatment for water supply in various regions. The rise in the demand for drinking water and the need to treat wastewater globally is expected to create various opportunities during the forecasted years. For example, in May 2019, India built a massive treatment plant in Okhla. This plant is capable of treating 124 million gallons of wastewater daily.

Key Participants of the Market

The well-established players of the global sodium chlorite market are listed as follows:

Ercros SA

Carlit Holdings Co., Ltd.,

OSAKA SODA

Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,

Dongying Shengya Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Otsuka Chemical Co Ltd

Yancheng Huaou Industry Group Co., Ltd

ERCO Worldwide

Fengchen Group Co., Ltd

Occidental petroleum corporation

These market participants are concentrating on varied tactics and planning for financing research and development activities, new product launches, capturing trending market ideas, mergers & acquisitions, building product portfolios, and business expansions.

Highlights of the Market Report

According to a recent report by Research Dive, the global sodium chlorite market is anticipated to gather a revenue of $282,911.4 thousand by the end of 2027, increasing from a market size of $201,250.0 thousand in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2027 analyzed timeframe. The report compiles all the estimated restraints, drivers, the Covid-19 impact on the market, and opportunities. Also, the report includes SWOT scrutiny, major developments in the market, Porter’s five forces analysis, and major segmentations.

