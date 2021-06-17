Bottom Ash Handling System Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028

Global Bottom Ash Handling System Market: Introduction

The combustion of coal in coal-fired boilers produces unburned residues. These residues include bottom ash, also known as clinker ash, which exists at the bottom of the boiler. Bottom ash generally accounts for less than the quarter of the total ash production. This ash must be collected and disposed of owing to adverse environmental and health concerns.

Despite its use in cement and other building material manufacturing, large quantities must still be disposed of in landfills, waste sites or impoundments. Intermittent removal of bottom ash collected at the bottom of the furnace is carried out using bottom ash handling systems. There are two kinds of systems available in the market – wet and dry bottom ash handling systems.

Advantages of dry bottom ash handling systems over wet systems include lower unburnt carbon, lower power consumption, higher boiler efficiency, lower operating & maintenance costs and no water treatment costs. Furthermore, the efficiency increase reduces coal usage and consequently, lowers CO2 emission.

However, the installation cost of these systems is higher as compared to wet bottom ash handling systems. Globally, wet bottom handling systems are predominantly used due to their effective cost. Importantly, the global environmental pressure and increasing efforts from power industries to reduce CO2 or associated pollutants will bourgeon the demand for bottom ash handling systems. The global sales of bottom ash handling systems vary cyclically due to the long life cycle of the product.