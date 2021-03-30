Bottled Water Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

Global Bottled Water Market is valued approximately at USD 195.91 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Young generation has made still and sparkling water in the bottles popular and trending as they come in both plain and flavored varieties.

People have becoming more health conscious because of the incidences of various infectious diseases, especially from contaminated water, in the developing countries such as India and China. Various restaurants have begun to serve only bottled water, which in return has created a high demand for the bottled water. In developed countries, the packaged water has become an everyday beverage. Further, increasing investments in drinking water technology by the government and the private companies has led the adoption of Bottled Water across the forecast period. For instance, In 2017, only 71% of the global population consumed safely managed drinking-water service For Instance: as per the company source, in 2020, Chilled launched cannabidiol water of 250ml sparkling water bottle in France, sourced in Austria, in which 15 mg of cannabidiol produced in Switzerland, along withan infusion of white hibiscus from Senegal. However, large amount of plastic disposal causes harm to environment and the strict regulations related to the plastic usage impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the innovative alternatives to the plastic bottles, like glass & steel bottles and the health benefits of the packaged and spring water, the adoption & demand for Bottled Water is likely to increase.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1975

The regional analysis of global Bottled Water Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing health conscious population, water contamination causing health issues. Changing water consumption habits due to migration of people in different cities for education & employment and growing organized retail sectors. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, innovative products like flavored water and government initiatives for providing fresh water would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bottled Water Market across Asia-Pacific region. For Instance, in 2017, India and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support India’s desalination technology.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nestle SA

PepsiCo

Primo Water Corporation

The Coca-Cola Company

DANONE

VOSS WATER

FIJI Water Company LLC.

Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Nongfu Spring

Rhodius Mineralquellen Und Getranke GmbH & Co KG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Purified

Mineral

Spring

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1975

Target Audience of the Global Bottled Water Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors