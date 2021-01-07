Bottled Water Market: Revenue Growth Strategies By Industry Leaders: CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters

Bottled Water Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 210.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 341.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bottled water market are CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, Fiji Water and AJE.

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and remainder of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and remainder of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and remainder of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa , and remainder of Middle East & Africa)

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Executive Summary

Assumptions and Acronyms Used

Research Methodology

Bottled Water Market Overview

Global Bottled Water Market research and Forecast by Type

Global Bottled Water Market research and Forecast by Application

Global Bottled Water Market research and Forecast by Sales Channel

Global Bottled Water Market research and Forecast by Region

North America Bottled Water Market research and Forecast

Latin America Bottled Water Market research and Forecast

Europe Bottled Water Market research and Forecast

Asia Pacific Bottled Water Market research and Forecast

Asia Pacific Bottled Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

Middle East & Africa Bottled Water Market research and Forecast