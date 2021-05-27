Bottled Water Market is expected to cross a US$45.0 bn by the end of 2022
Bottled Water Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022
The global bottled water market is envisaged to see high growth opportunities birthing with growing health-consciousness among people and increasing awareness about hygiene. Surge in demand for functional bottled water could provide impetus to the global market. With a view to provide safe drinking water to residents of their country, governments are expected to concentrate on developing public water infrastructure. Launch of new products with innovative flavors and more health benefits could set the tone for significant growth of the global bottled water market. Thus, there could be massive demand in the global bottled water market due to high preference for functional benefits, better taste, and convenience.
Fact.MR envisions the global bottled water market to earn a US$200.0 bn by the end of 2022. Among a number of products offered in the global bottled water market, spring water could gain a larger share as its sales are expected to cross a US$45.0 bn by the end of the forecast period 2017-2022.
The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Bottled Water Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Bottled Water Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.
The research report published by Fact.MR on the Bottled Water Market provides a detailed overview of the demands and consumptions of various products/services associated with the growth dynamics of the market during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The in-depth market estimation of various opportunities in the segments is expressed in volumes and revenues. The insights and analytics on the Bottled Water Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.
The global Bottled Water Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.
Competition Tracking of Bottled Water Market
The study offers a granular assessment of the factors that influence the strategic dynamics in the bottled water market. It offers a detailed insight into the product portfolio of prominent players and strategies adopted by them to consolidate their positions. Some of the leading players operating in the global bottled water are Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Nestle S.A, Voss of Norway ASA, Fiji Water Company LLC, and Societe des Eaux Minerales d’Evian SA.
