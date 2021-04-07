Bottled Water Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2026

This comprehensive Bottled Water Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis.

The attention on the overwhelming players CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, Fiji Water and AJE.

Conducts Overall BOTTLED WATER Market Segmentation:

By Product Types (Still water, Sparkling water, Functional water),

Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Home and Office Delivery, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, On-Trade, Others)

Global bottled water market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 210.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 341.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Nestlé Waters collaborated with Danone and Origin Materials to develop PET plastic bottles, which were made from 100% renewable and sustainable resources.

In November 2017, The Coca-Cola Company launched its bottled water brand Kinley in Nepal in order to gain domestic market share.

