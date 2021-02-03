Bottled Water Market 2021 Recent Industry Developments, SWOT Analysis, Important on COVID 19 Outbreak, Growth Strategies Adopted by Top Key Players Worldwide and Assessment to 2027 available in the latest report

The key players profiled in this study includes: PepsiCo, NESTLe S. A., THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd., Danone, Mountain Valley Spring Water., Icelandic Glacial, Bisleri (Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. ), FIJI Water, China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co., Ltd.

The rise in healthcare awareness among individual about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, etc. is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the bottled water market. Furthermore, higher growth of carbonated water on account of better health benefits and added nutrients is also projected to influence the bottled water market significantly. Moreover, the demand for bottled water in the soft drink industry is expected to fuel the bottled water market. At the same time, growing awareness regarding the benefits of bottled water coupled with increasing preference for an active lifestyle is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the bottled water market.

Market Segmentation:

The global bottled water market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into still bottle water, carbonated bottle water, flavored bottle water, and functional bottle water. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into pet bottles and glass bottles. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into super/hypermarket, convenience/drug stores, grocery stores/club stores, and foodservice/vending.

A thoroughgoing evaluation of the market restrains included in the report which represents the difference to drivers of the market and gives scope for strategic insights and developments. The research study has amalgamated the growth analysis of different aspects that enhance the market growth scenario. It constitutes key market drivers, restraints and trends that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

