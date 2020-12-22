Bothered: Who will be the games changer in the Nylon Cable Ties Market

Every product is the result of the progress of the times. In the past, rope was the only solution when there was a need to tie up things. Today, the progress of the times has given us a lot and the nylon cable tie has become the best substitute for rope. It has solved the tedious operation of using rope to tie objects. Nylon cable tie has the advantages of easy operation, good insulation, self-locking, anti-corrosion and durability. Traditionally, a little time was required to tie with rope. But now with the help of nylon cable ties, the tying up process takes only a few seconds. Hence, the nylon cable ties effectively improve work efficiency and also saves time.

Uses and Advantages

Many manufactures of the nylon cable tie industry have introduced different ties of various size for different items. Some of them are self-locking nylon ties, label nylon ties, buckle nylon ties, anti-disassembly (lead seal) nylon ties, fixed nylon ties, and bolts (aircraft head). These nylon cable ties have flame retardant function, thus, it is very convenient to use them.

As per the Research Dive analyst review, most of the nylon ties are made of nylon 6,6 material by injection molding. The fire protection grade in these ties is 94V-2. Therefore, these ties are acid resistant, corrosion resistant, not easy to age, and have strong endurance. The nylon cable ties are widely used in electricals & electronics industry including electronic factories, computers, TV sets, and other internal connections, lighting, motors, and electronic toys. Nylon cable ties have wide range of usage in other products of the fixed internal lines, mechanical equipment, oil pipeline fixed, bicycle packaging or bundling other objects and also used in agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts and other binding items.

Nylon cable ties belong to the sub-products of plastic straps. Generally, plastics are divided into two categories:

Thermoplastic Cold plastic

These two types of plastics have their own unique performance advantages and disadvantages. Nylon cable tie belongs to the category of thermoplastics. Whereas, nylon is also divided into many branches such as PA6, PA66, PA12, PA1010 and so on are commonly used in the market. Currently, the most widely used and popular products on the market are the ribbon products that are made of nylon 66 as the matrix material. Moreover, it is expected that the manufacturers will mix some other raw materials on the basis of nylon 66 to make some conceptual products. The brand of various products is changing, and the performance and uses are also different.

At present, the China Cable Tie is widely used because for its performance advantages. It is not only light in texture, but is also tough and durable. At the same time, it has flame retardancy and oxidation resistance, with a relatively long service life. There are numerous excellent insulating tape products in the market that meet different consumer needs. But nylon cable ties are safer and more environmentally friendly. The manufacturers are focusing on the product development to provide the healthiest nylon cable tie to consumers and broaden the scope of use of products.

The Market Overview

At present, the global market for nylon cable ties is rapidly developing and will positively grow in the near future. As per the new Research Dive report, the global nylon cable ties market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $248.5 million, and grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026. This is primarily due to the increasing demand from the automobile and construction industry. The key players of the market are adopting several strategies such as product development along with many approaches such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to stand strong in the global market. The market players include Thomas & Betts Corporation, 3M, Ascend Performance Material, HONT electrical Co. Ltd., Changhong Plastic Group, American Elite Molding, KSS, Partex, Yueqing Huada Plastic, and Hellermann Tyton.

