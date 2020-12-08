Botanical Ingredients Market 2020 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2027 | Frutarom Ltd., Lipoid Kosmetik AG, Rutland Biodynamics Ltd

To have best level of market insights and knowhow of the most excellent market opportunities into the specific markets, Botanical Ingredients Market research report is an ideal key. It makes available statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. As businesses can attain thorough insights with this report, they can self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: PT. INDESSO AROMA, New Directions Aromatics Inc., The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc., Frutarom Ltd., Lipoid Kosmetik AG, Rutland Biodynamics Ltd., Bell Flavors & Frangrances, Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd., Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC., BERJE INC, Umalaxmi Organics Pvt Ltd., Carolina Ingredients, HP Ingredients Corporation, A&B Ingredients, Bartek Ingredients Inc. among other domestic and global players.

Botanical ingredients market is estimated to grow with the rate of 15.00% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing consumer awareness regarding safety and health and increasing clean label trends in food and beverages and pharmaceuticals industry are driving the growth of the botanical ingredients market.

Botanical ingredients are derived from sources such as roots, flowers and leaves of various plants containing bioactive compounds. These products are available in solid, semi-solid and liquid state as these products are extracted by the process of solvent extraction of these raw materials. Botanical ingredients are highly used in cosmetics to help improve their quality.

Consumers want clean label products, due to health and wellness trend and seeking out for authenticity in food and beverages products as this act as a growth driver for the botanical ingredients market. Legitimate consumption has not only a trend for food and beverages but has also changed the buying behavior of the consumer to an extent. As the consumers are more attracted to natural ingredients and non-artificial ingredients and are majorly driving the growth of the botanical ingredients market. The products such as garlic, ginseng, Echinacea and ginkgo biloba are some of the major selling products in botanical ingredients.

Botanical ingredients have immense medical benefits, as this creates growth opportunity for botanical ingredients market in the forecasted period of 2020-2027. Due to increased number of competitors in the market the authenticity of ingredients is questionable which will act as a restraint, and will further challenge the growth of the botanical ingredients market in the forecast period mentioned above.

By Product Type (Emulsifier, Plant Oils, Plant Colorants, Fragrances, Resin Extracts and Plant Extracts),

Primary Ingredients (Fruits and Vegetables Extracts, Grain Extracts, Herbal Extracts, Tea Extracts and Floral Extracts),

Application (Pharmaceuticals Industries, Food and Beverages and Personal Care),

Ingredients Source (Herbs, Leaves, Spices, Flowers and Others),

Ingredients Form (Powder and Liquid)

Global Botanical Ingredients Market Country Level Analysis

Global botanical ingredients market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, primary ingredients, application, ingredients source and ingredients form as referenced above.

The countries covered in the botanical ingredients market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America is dominating the botanical ingredients market due to increased demand over the forecast period owing to the increasing use of products with decreased calorie levels and high nutritional content.

Key Focus Areas in the Report:

Botanical Ingredients Market Size and Forecast 2020 – 2027

Impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply in the Botanical Ingredients Market

Major Developments in the Botanical Ingredients Industry

Market Dynamics Impacting the Botanical Ingredients Industry

Competitive Landscape of Botanical Ingredients Industry

The positioning of Major Market Participants in the Botanical Ingredients Industry

Key Market Trends and Future Growth Prospects of the Botanical Ingredients Market

Botanical Ingredients Market Revenue and Forecast, by Type, 2020 – 2027

Botanical Ingredients Market Revenue and Forecast, by Application, 2020 – 2027

Botanical Ingredients Market Revenue and Forecast, by End-use, 2020 – 2027

Botanical Ingredients Market Revenue and Forecast, by Geography, 2020 – 2027

