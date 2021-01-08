Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market 2021 Focusing on Top Key Players like Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Medigene, Pfizer, Lupin Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Novartis International AG, Glaxosmithkline and Leo Pharma

The global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market will grow from $29.4 billion in 2020 to around $39.6 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +6% for the period of 2021-2028.

Botanical drugs are those drugs which are derived from medicinal plants. Plant derived drugs are combination of botanical as well as other approved drugs that contains plant materials, synthetic and semi synthetic substances. Botanical drugs consist of vegetable material, algae and macroscopic fungi. They are used in treatment of various diseases, such as central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases and respiratory diseases.

Botanical drugs are available in various forms, such as pills, tablets, capsules and injections. Botanical drugs, such as aescin, adoniside, atropine and berberine, are derived from plants. These drugs are used as an important component of traditional medicine and therapies, such as homeopathy and ayurvedic medicines. Some of the major classes of plant drugs are terpenes, steroids, glycosides and phenols.

Top Key Players:-

Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly, Medigene, Pfizer, Lupin Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd., Novartis International AG, Glaxosmithkline and Leo Pharma.

This research report provides in-depth study of all key factors affecting global and regional markets, including drivers, imprisonment, threats, challenges, opportunities and industry-specific trends.

With the help of Porter's Five Forces analysis, the report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the industry. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition prevalent in the market. Furthermore, the report analyzes the value chain and various drivers and restraints of the Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs market?

This report provides world-class market growth, size and forecasts and also geographical areas such as Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the Middle East and Africa.

