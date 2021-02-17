Boswellia Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| Sabinsa, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, PLT Health Solutions, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global boswellia market are Sabinsa, Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd, PLT Health Solutions, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Gurjar Phytochem Pvt. Ltd., S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited., NOW Foods, Jayshreenath Herbals, Venkatesh Naturals, Herbal Creations, Ambe Ns Agro Product Pvt Ltd, MANUS AKTTEVA, Marven Bio Chem among others.

Global Boswellia market is growing at a steady CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026 due to increasing demand of natural ingredients from geriatric population for joint health supplements.

Boswellia is a herbal extract from the Boswellia serrata tree, also known as Indian frankincense. Boswellia extract resin has been used in Asian and African folk medicine for millennia. Chronic inflammatory diseases as well as a number of other health circumstances such as Asthma, Collagenous arthritis, menstrual cramps can be treated by Boswellia. It is available in resin, pill, or cream form.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for herbal medicine helps to fuel the market growth

Growing demand for natural ingredients in personal care products will help to boost the market

Increasing demand of natural ingredients from geriatric population for joint health supplements helps to propel the market growth

Rising application in cosmetic industry is driving the growth of the market

High cost of product is likely to hinder the market growth

Conducts Overall BOSWELLIA Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Product Type (Resins, Essential Oils, Extracts),

Source (Boswellia Papyrifera, Boswellia Sacra, Boswellia Serrata, Boswellia Cartetii, Others),

Application (Joint Health, Stress/Anxiety Relief, Anti-inflammation, Asthma, Digestive Disorders, Incense, Others),

End Use (Food Supplements, Herbal Medicinal Products, Aromatherapy, Personal Care Products, Others)

The BOSWELLIA report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2016, Curegarden launched the natural pain relieving balm which uses the Boswellia Serrata formulation. This balm includes the powerful extract of Boswellia Serrata, mixed with Boswellia’s essential oil to relieve pain and inflammation in order to avoid further joint injury. With its distinctive inhibitory action of lipo oxygenase (LOX), Boswellia not only relieves pain, but also arrests the underlying inflammation to prevent further damage to the joint.

In March 2016, PLT Health Solutions, Inc. has launched AquaLOX, which is a water-soluble version of their best-selling 5-LOXIN for joint health support. This product contains Boswellia serrata extract. This product is clinically proved as a solution for joint comfort and protect against cartilage degradation. This development helps the company to cater the increasing market demand of Boswellia extracts.

