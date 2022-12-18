Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window

Police in Boston, Massachusetts are alleging {that a} man tried to leap out of a high-rise condominium advanced when police arrived and located a lifeless physique within the unit.

Michael Perry, 37, allegedly “dove” out of a twelfth ground window at 35 Northampton Road within the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston after officers arrived to the condominium unit on Sunday at round 8:08 p.m in response to a wellbeing name.

When officers entered the unit after not receiving a response, they discovered a deceased man who was recognized as 43-year-old Jose Aponte.

Officers stated {that a} SWAT crew “made verbal contact” with a second individual contained in the condominium, however have been met with a “bodily menace.”

POLICE DISCOVER REMAINS OF 4 INFANTS IN BOSTON APARTMENT

“When police received there, they discovered the resident of the condominium deceased within the condominium with important indicators of bodily trauma. Mr. Perry was farther again within the condominium. He had moved issues to obscure himself. They known as out to him, requested him if he had any weapons, and his response was ‘Come and discover out,'” a prosecutor stated throughout an arraignment listening to for Perry, in accordance with WCVB.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

A police report states that “the suspect was hanging the other way up, exterior of the window, being held on by solely his underwear, which was caught on the window deal with,” in accordance with the outlet.

When Perry tried to leap out of the window, he received “caught up” and was “hanging from the window,” police stated, including that officers have been in a position to pull the suspect by a eleventh ground window.

FLORIDA MAN ACCUSED OF PERFORMING LEWD ACTS, TOUCHING WOMAN’S LEG ON BOSTON-BOUND FLIGHT PLEADS GUILTY

Perry was taken to a neighborhood hospital the place he was handled for non-life threatening accidents.

He’s being charged with assault by way of a harmful weapon and homicide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.