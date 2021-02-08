Boron Market Growth Analysis by Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2021-2027

The “Global Boron Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

Boron is the chemical element in group 13 of the periodic table with atomic number 5 and symbol B. Boron has numerous applications, and the most demand ing application is that of glass and is used in glass as an insulator. Boron-based insulation glass acquires a large hold in the consumption of boron. Boron is also used as a supplement in medicines and people also consider applying boric acid that would serve as an astringent. During wars, boron was used as a food preservative too. The deficiency of boron can lead to severe health problems such as hyperthyroidism, arthritis, neural malfunction, and many more.

The boron market is projected to grow in the forecast period due to the rising demand for the application of boron in the glass industry. The swelling use of boron in the construction and ceramic industry has boosted the growth of the boron market. However, the low presence of boron, restrict the growth of the boron market. On the other h and , technological advances to improve the properties and quality of product is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the boron market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the boron market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from boron market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for boron in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the boron market.

3M Technical Ceramics

Borax Argentina S.A.

Boron Molecular

Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Eti Maden

Manufacturas Los and es

Minera Santa Rita

Quiborax

Rio Tinto

Searles Valley Minerals

The report aims to provide an overview of boron market with detailed market segmentation by source, applications, and geography. The global boron market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading boron market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global boron market is segmented on the basis of source and applications. Based on source, the market is segmented as salt lake source, mine source, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as glass, ceramics, agriculture, detergents, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global boron market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The boron market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting boron market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the boron market in these regions.

