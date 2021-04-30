Boris Johnson’s cell phone number has been open on the Internet for 15 years | Free press

Boris Johnson’s cell phone number has been open on the Internet for 15 years | Free press

According to reports in the British media, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s personal mobile phone number has been publicly available since 2006.

London (AP) – According to media reports, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s personal mobile phone number has been openly on the Internet for 15 years.

The issue was published in 2006, when the politician was responsible for higher education within the Conservative Party, at the end of a press release for questions, the PA news agency and the BBC reported. According to reporters trying to call the number, the cell phone was turned off today. Downing Street initially declined to comment on the reports.

Johnson had recently come under pressure, partly because of the luxurious renovation of his official home and because of contacts in the economy. The BBC had published confidential text messages between him and entrepreneur James Dyson about possible tax breaks. According to the Telegraph, close advisers have already advised the 56-year-old government leader to change his number.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99