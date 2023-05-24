Boris Johnson Referred to Police Over Potential New Covid Breach

Boris Johnson, the previous prime minister of Britain, has once more been referred to the police by a authorities workplace to evaluate claims that he could have additional violated coronavirus rules, the Cupboard Workplace stated in a press release on Tuesday.

Mr. Johnson, who’s presently visiting Texas to foyer for Republican assist for Ukraine, was fined final 12 months whereas nonetheless in workplace for breaking Covid guidelines in 2020, one among a sequence of scandals throughout his tumultuous time period that ultimately led to his resignation final summer time.

He had confronted a barrage of criticism over gatherings held at his residence and authorities places of work throughout strict coronavirus lockdowns, which his authorities carried out in 2020 and 2021 whereas the nation was struggling by the worst of the pandemic.

The scandal quickly got here to be referred to as “partygate.” An investigation into numerous the gatherings discovered that members of his employees had held events that violated pandemic restrictions, and the police fined Mr. Johnson this spring for having damaged lockdown guidelines at Downing Avenue.