Boris Johnson in Scotland: Appeal for British Unity | Free press

Edinburgh / London (dpa) – It looks a bit like a covert operation in enemy territory. Against the will of the regional government, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to the independence-seeking part of Scotland on Thursday.

The visit, announced at short notice – without the accompaniment of media representatives – was also an appeal for the unity of the country. Contrary to usual, there was no meeting with Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who promotes secession from Great Britain. Sturgeon previously emphasized that Johnson’s journey from London to the cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, hundreds of miles away, was “unnecessary” during the pandemic. The prime minister does not serve as a role model.

Scotland, as in other parts of the country, has strict exit and travel restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The fact that Johnson was still driving shows that he was “in a panic,” according to Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP).

In Scotland, polls show that a majority of people are months in favor of independence. One reason is Brexit: in the 2016 vote to leave the EU, the Scots clearly voted to stay. Sturgeon wants to bring Scotland back to the EU. In a first referendum on independence in 2014, a narrow majority voted against independence.

Johnson again vehemently rejected a second referendum on Thursday. “I don’t think it’s right to talk endlessly about another referendum,” said the Conservative government leader in Glasgow. The question has been answered for an entire generation. Sturgeon, on the other hand, emphasizes that circumstances have changed with the departure from the EU.

Now Johnson mainly wants to score points with the efforts of the central government in the coronavirus pandemic. “My focus is on fighting the pandemic,” said the prime minister. The London government has supported Scotland’s economy and health system by billions of pounds.

In line with this, Johnson announced that the biotech company Valneva had begun manufacturing a corona vaccine at its headquarters in Livingston, Scotland. “We’ve gotten 60 million cans to be delivered by the end of the year,” Johnson tweeted. The condition is the approval of the vaccine.

But the gap between the central government and the Scottish leadership is wide. In London, Secretary of State Michael Gove used several interviews, not only to defend Johnson’s visit but also to attack the Edinburgh government. “When the Prime Minister visits other parts of the UK, other political leaders do not criticize him, but welcome him and other ministers to roll up their sleeves and contact the people on the ground,” Gove told Sky News. The largest opposition group, the Labor party, also sided with the prime minister.

But the focus is on the person Johnson. The head of government was “a huge asset” to the unit, Gove told the BBC. However, according to experts, this argument could backfire – after all, Johnson was the face of the “Leave” movement in the Brexit dispute – that is, the camp that was for Brexit. “Scotland did not vote for this Tory government, we did not vote for Brexit and we certainly did not vote for Boris Johnson,” said SNP Vice Keith Brown.

But the pandemic also plays an important role, but unlike Johnson hopes. As political scientist John Curtice of Glasgow University Strathclyde points out, only a small fraction of Scots are satisfied with Johnson’s crisis management in the corona pandemic. His opponent Sturgeon got the highest marks. Johnson’s visit is now another part of the Scottish drama. What – to quote the works of the great poet William Shakespeare – could be planned as “The Taming of the Shrew” should ultimately be just “lost labor”.