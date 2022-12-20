Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

BERLIN (AP) — Contemporary out of jail for chapter offenses, tennis nice Boris Becker is heading for the limelight once more.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was deported to his native Germany final week after serving eight months of a 2 1/2-year sentence in Britain.

German broadcaster SAT.1 was due Tuesday night to air the primary interview with Becker since his launch. The TV channel quoted the 55-year-old as saying his time in jail had taught him “a tough lesson, a really costly one, a really painful one.”

In the meantime, organizers of the annual Berlin movie competition mentioned subsequent yr’s installment will function the premiere of an as-yet untitled documentary about Becker by Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney.

The organizers of the Feb. 16-26 Berlinale mentioned Gibney trailed Becker earlier than his April conviction for illicitly transferring massive quantities of cash and hiding belongings after he was declared bankrupt.

Becker, who rose to stardom in 1985 at age 17 when he turned the primary unseeded participant to win the lads’s singles title at Wimbledon, mentioned throughout his trial that funds for an “costly divorce” and money owed swallowed up his profession earnings.

After retiring from skilled tennis in 1999, the six-time Grand Slam champion labored as a coach and tv pundit whereas additionally participating in a variety of investments and movie star poker video games.