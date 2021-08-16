Border wall to prevent Afghan refugees from entering Turkey | free press

From a hill on the Iranian border, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar looks at a light strip of concrete. A newly built wall stretches to the horizon to keep Afghan refugees out of Turkey. “We cut them off,” Akar says of the refugees. The minister is on the road with a group…

From a hill on the Iranian border, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar looks at a light strip of concrete. A newly built wall stretches to the horizon to keep Afghan refugees out of Turkey. “We cut them off,” Akar says of the refugees. The minister traveled with a group of military officials, media officials and journalists close to the government to the border to show the Turks that the government is responding to voters’ dismay at the increasing number of refugees from Afghanistan: the wall is intended to show determination.

The barbed-wire-reinforced concrete modules currently under construction on the Turkish-Iranian border are three meters high, 2.70 meters wide and weigh seven tons. A four-meter-deep ditch should make it even more difficult for refugees to cross the border into Turkey. Watchtowers, thermal imagers and reconnaissance drones are also part of the border regime. Should refugees ever overcome the wall, soldiers and police officers on the Turkish side are waiting to intercept them, as Akar explained. The wall is almost 160 kilometers long. Now it is rapidly being extended to 300 kilometers. For the past five years, Turkey has also been building a wall on its border with Syria that runs 900 kilometers along the border. Construction of the wall has also started on the border with Iraq: Turkey is closing itself off to the south and east.

According to Akar, Turkish forces have stopped and returned about 62,000 refugees at the Iranian border since the beginning of the year. A “steadily growing wave of Afghan refugees” is rolling through Iran towards Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said over the weekend.

It sounded very different a few days ago. There could be no question of a refugee flow from Afghanistan, Erdogan said. After the Taliban take over the capital Kabul, the number of refugees is likely to continue to rise.

The opposition accuses the Erdogan government of betraying Turkish interests in its refugee policy. Erdogan’s opponents struck a chord with the Turkish population. After taking in 3.6 million Syrians and an estimated half a million Afghans, many Turks no longer want refugees in their country. In view of this vote, Erdogan has apparently decided to reorient the refugee issue. Akar’s visit to the border and the photos of the new wall are part of this turning maneuver. At the same time, Erdogan is trying to influence the Taliban. Over the weekend, he hosted Pakistani President Arif Alvi in ​​Istanbul to talk to him about solutions for the refugees. Erdogan has also expressed his willingness to invite the Taliban leadership to Turkey for talks. (sgu)