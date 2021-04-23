Bordalo II turned the garbage into an 8 meter high colorful kite

Bordalo II turned garbage into an 8-meter-high colorful kite

The works will open this Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Monção & Memórias Museum in Viana do Castelo.

This Saturday, April 24th, Bordalo II will inaugurate a new sculpture at the Monção & Memórias Museum. This is part of an initiative that integrates the April 25th memorial program in the municipality of Viana do Castelo. It is eight meters high and four meters wide and is inspired by Coca, the imaginary dragon of Monção.

“I grabbed a character that doesn’t exist to make me aware of a reality that does exist. The need to preserve nature, “said the artist on Friday, April 23, on the eve of the inauguration of the new work to the” Lusa “agency. It is colored and made of” high-density plastic, parts of eco-points “Parts of bumpers” and other types of garbage and waste.

Bordalo II added: “My idea was to change the original concept of the story of Coca, which is a bad animal and which people had to kill and reflect in our present day where the situation is reversed. Maybe it’s more the man who does the bad things, not killing everything that moves. “

Smoke comes out of the ears and can be viewed on Saturday, April 24th, from 11 a.m. in the Monção & Memórias Museum. See also the artist’s interview with NiTtv.