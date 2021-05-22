Bordalo II created a giant plastic falcon that was used on the facade of a building in Sintra

It can be admired since this Friday, May 21st.

Those who pass by Avenida Almirante Gago Coutinho in Sintra these days have a chance to see the latest creation by Bordalo II. The plant, which opened this Friday, May 21st, was launched on the occasion of the International Biodiversity Day, which will be celebrated this Saturday, May 22nd, and is located on a facade of the official installations from Portela, which houses the municipal water services and sanitation in Sintra.

A peregrine falcon is depicted on the facade, which is made entirely of used plastics and thus gains a new life. The work is the latest addition to the artist’s “Big Trash Animals” series and was inspired by the fauna of the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park (PNSC).

The peregrine falcon is considered the fastest animal in the world (traveling at 320 km / h) and has an endangered conservation status that is threatened by urban occupation of the coastal area where it nests on the rock walls. The peregrine falcon lives in the PNSC area and occupies coastal cliffs, rugged inland areas, and open areas with an abundance of prey. It feeds on birds that it catches in flight.

With “Big Trash Animals”, Bordalo II has already designed 220 parts and at the end of his life reused 72 tons of plastic. In this work, Bordalo II draws attention to the problem of waste generation, litter, pollution and its harmful effects on the planet. “The idea is to show a picture of nature, in this case animals that were built with what destroyed them,” explains the artist.