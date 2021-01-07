Borage Oil Market: Growth, Trend, Forecast To 2027 | Major Giants – Aos Product Pvt. Ltd, ConnOils LLC,Icelandirect

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published the Global research Report Titled: “Borage Oil Market”

Borage oil market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 65.10 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.60% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Borage oil market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the increased usages of borage oil in personal care and cosmetic industry in the above mentioned period.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Aos Product Pvt. Ltd, ConnOils LLC, Desert Whale Jojoba Company, Icelandirect, Inc., Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Premium Crops, William Hodgson and Co, Avestia Pharma, Soyatech International Pvt. Ltd., Massinvestor, Inc, Deve Herbes, Nature’s Way Products, LLC, Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd, Spring Valley Herbs & Vitamins and Green Life UK. among other domestic and global players.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Borage Oil Market Scope and Market Size

Borage oil market is segmented on the basis of forms, distribution channel and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of forms, the borage oil market is segmented into oil, capsules and gels.

On the basis of distribution channel, the borage oil market is segmented into online, offline and others,

On the basis of application, the borage oil market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverages and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Section 1. Preface

1.1 Market Definition and Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Key Research Objectives

1.4 Research Highlights

Section 2. Assumptions

Section 3. Research Methodology

Section 4. Executive Summary

Section 5. Market Overview

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Key Trends Analysis

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Industry SWOT Analysis

5.7 Price Trend Analysis

Section 6. Global Borage Oil Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

Section 7. Global Borage Oil Market Analysis and Forecast, By Category

Section 8. Global Borage Oil Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-use

Section 9. Global Borage Oil Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

Section 10. Global Borage Oil Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

Section 11. Competition Landscape



11.1 Market Player – Competition Dashboard



11.2 Company Profiles (Details – Company Overview, Sales Area/Geographical Presence, Revenue, COVID – 19 Response, Strategy & Business Overview)

Section 12. Key Takeaways

