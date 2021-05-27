BOPP Films Market Report 2021, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “BOPP Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, the global BOPP films market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2016-2021. Looking forward, the market expects to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films refer to films stretched in both transverse and machine directions, which generates a bidirectional molecular chain orientation. These films offer an excellent look and finish through optimum gloss and high transparency. BOPP films are considered ideal for food packaging on account of their homogeneous structure, shelf appeal, high clarity, moisture barrier properties, graphic reproduction and sealability. As compared to other plastic films, BOPP films are a better solution due to their lower carbon footprint.

The global BOPP films market is being driven by the requirement for efficient pharmaceutical packaging solutions and rapid growth in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of flexible packaging in packing dairy and other beverages, such as carbonated sodas, mixed beverages, coffee brews, and caffeinated drinks, is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as technological advancements in the packaging industry and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Breakup by Type:

Wraps

Bags and Pouches

Tapes

Labels

Others

Breakup by Thickness:

Below 15 microns

15-30 microns

30-45 microns

More than 45 microns

Breakup by Production Process:

Tenter

Tubular

Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverage

Tobacco

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Altopro

S.A. de C.V.

Amcor Plc

Ampacet Corporation,

Chiripal Poly Films Limited

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

Cosmo Films Limited

Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd.

Innovia Films Limited (CCL Industries)

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Mondi Plc, Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

Printpack Holdings Inc.

Toray Industries Inc. and Uflex Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

