BOPP Films Market Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand 2021 to 2026

Global BOPP Films Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The BOPP Films Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the BOPP Films.

The BOPP film market was valued at USD 3.99 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of 2021-2026.

– BOPP films are increasingly adopted in the fields of applications, like packaging, labeling, and lamination. These films are preferred substrates for food packaging globally, owing to their inherent moisture barrier properties, sealability, high clarity and graphic reproduction, and shelf appeal. The best possibilities of the pack are a monolayer/homogeneous structure.

– In June 2019, SIBUR BIAXPLEN announced its plans to introduce a wide range of BOPP films for different label segments at Labelexpo Europe 2019, for wrap-around labeling of PET bottles suitable for hot melt and cold seal applications, self-adhesive labels as a face stock and as release liner suitable for silicone coating, and in-mold labels for a variety of food and non-food applications.

– The rise of e-commerce in food and beverages, coupled with the improved economic environment and the increased disposable income, resulted in increased consumption of the packaged goods that require packaging, which protects the products from contamination and damages. This trend is expected to boost the vendor’s production capacity and growth over the forecast period for instance, Toray Industries Inc. Oben Holding Group has a production capacity of 300,000 MT/year, and in March 2020, the company opened a new PEF Division Innovation Center at Front Royal, Virginia.

– Environmental regulation paving the way for flexible packaging requirements is driving the market as using flexible packaging instead of rigid packaging results in remarkable benefits to the environment. A case study by the Flexible Packaging Association analyzed the environmental benefits of using a flexible pouch, where the results found an equivalent of 87% less coal or 64% less crude oil utilized during manufacturing when switching from rigid to flexible; 79% lowered CO2 emissions during manufacturing; and 69% reduction of solid waste into landfills.

– With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the BOPP Films market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand from the food packaging sector and FMCG companies. For instance, the shift in trend from rigid packaging to flexible packaging boosts the demand for these BOPP films in the market. Some of the categories, such as soap, are witnessing a significant demand for flexible packaging.

Top Leading Companies of Global BOPP Films Market are Toray Industries Inc., Taghleef Industries LLC, Wenzhou Gettel Plastic Industry Co. Limited, SRF Limited, NAN YA Plastics Corporation, Vacmet India Limited, Uflex Ltd., Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Trefan Group, Oben Holding Group, Tatrafan SRO, Jindal Poly Film, Biofilm SA, Altopro SA de CV and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – Innovia Films launched a new family of films. The new, highly functional, and recyclable BOPP films are being marketed under the brand name, Encore. ?One is expected to be a low-temperature heat seal film for packaging, while the other is targeted at pressure-sensitive labeling applications.

– Sep 2019 – Max Specialty Films introduced new solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2019, and Max’s new BOPP manufacturing line is expected to induce the growth of specialty films for the company. The advanced design of their new BOPP line commissioned in 2018 enables the company to go through deeper into labels and barrier films as important market segments. This new investment allows the company to produce 12- to 85-micron films to cater to in-mold labeling and pressure-sensitive labeling segments.

Key Market Trends

Beverage Vertical to Drive the Market Growth



– Flexible packaging not only plays a crucial role in reducing beverage and product waste but also allows online brands to strengthen their packaging to enhance the e-commerce experience. BOPP film is highly used film in this segment which provides consistent and excellent seal integrity because of narrow gauge spread.

– With increasing dairy product production, BOPP film market is steadily growing. Milk and dairy products require careful storing and protection from oxygen and sunlight. For instance, Danaflex provides a wide variety of BOPP film packaging mostly in transparent and opaque white film for all dairy products which are cost-effective and their protective lacquer protects ink layer from mechanical and heat impact, together with good sliding behavior during filling operations.

– In Dec 2018, Cosmo films launched a new sterilizable conduction sealing film for PP and PE containers which are able to withstand high temperatures during the sterilization process, which is liable to increase the shelf life of products, mostly for dairy products like milk.

– Southeast Asia holds the second-largest market for US dairy exports, and the market was valued at USD 690 million, in 2017 and according to USDEC (US Dairy Export Council), Southeast Asian customers are consciously aware of artificial food ingredients and prefer flexible packaging that significantly preserves the integrity of natural and clean label products. This increases the demand for BOPP films in this region.

North America Account for Significant Market Share



– Many vendors of BOPP films in North America are adjusting their product portfolios to address the increasing requirement for consumer-friendly packaging solutions in the region. BOPP films that provide transparency in product packaging help customers quickly examine the product, fueling the growth of the market in the region.

– Retail outlets are the largest revenue-generating medium for food products in North America. Flexible packaging products, such as BOPP films, emerged as the preferred form of packaging in the region, due to their versatility, custom qualities, efficiency in conserving resources, and sustainability. They also offer consumers a convenient shopping experience, as they are lightweight, thus minimizing the effort required for carrying the products.

– The US Census Bureau announced the advanced estimates of US retail and food services sales in October 2019, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. It stood at USD 526.5 billion, which was an increase of 0.3% (0.4%)* from the previous month, and 3.1% (0.7%) above October 2018. Such instances indicate that the market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

– The region is also a significant exporter and consumer of meat products. The market is strengthened by increasing meat and pork products across the country’s widespread and robust retail chains. The market studied is witnessing several expansions and innovative launches in the region, majorly owing to the surging end-user demands. ?

