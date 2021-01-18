BOPP Films Industry Report by Type (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Tapes, Labels), Thickness (Below 15 Microns, 15-30 Microns, 30-45 Microns, More Tham 45 Microns)

Need a Free Sample Report? Visit: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3413030

The Global BOPP Films Market size is projected to grow from USD 24.26 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.42 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

Top Companies Profiled in the BOPP Films Market:

Cosmo Films (India)

Taghleef Industries (UAE)

CCL Industries (Canada)

Jindal Poly Films (India)

Inteplast Group (US)

Polibak (Turkey)

BOPP bags & pouches are water resistant and have the capacity to print high resolution graphics on them. They perform extremely well with paper bag filling equipment. The acceptance of BOPP bags & pouches is rising in as they are cost-effective and 100% recyclable, which makes them environment friendly. BOPP bags & pouches offer high aesthetic value that adds an extra promotional feature to the products packaged in them.

The BOPP film thickness produced by the tenter process ranges from 8-50 micro meters while the line output is in the range 100–550 kg/hour. The double bubble method process relatively unique film structures, which is not easily possible by the standard tenter frame process. This results in balanced film properties by simultaneous stretching of a cooled and reheated bubble.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62%, Production: 26%, and CXOs: 12%

By Designation: Managers: 55%, CXOs: 15%, and Executives:30%

By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, Asia Pacific: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%

Competitive Landscape of BOPP Films Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Acquisition

2.2 Expansion & Investment

2.3 New Product Development

2.4 Joint Venture & Partnership

3 Market Share Analysis

