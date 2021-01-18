BOPP Films Industry Report by Type (Wraps, Bags & Pouches, Tapes, Labels), Thickness (Below 15 Microns, 15-30 Microns, 30-45 Microns, More Tham 45 Microns)
BOPP Films Market Demand
The Global BOPP Films Market size is projected to grow from USD 24.26 Billion in 2020 to USD 31.42 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.
Top Companies Profiled in the BOPP Films Market:
- Cosmo Films (India)
- Taghleef Industries (UAE)
- CCL Industries (Canada)
- Jindal Poly Films (India)
- Inteplast Group (US)
- Polibak (Turkey)
BOPP bags & pouches are water resistant and have the capacity to print high resolution graphics on them. They perform extremely well with paper bag filling equipment. The acceptance of BOPP bags & pouches is rising in as they are cost-effective and 100% recyclable, which makes them environment friendly. BOPP bags & pouches offer high aesthetic value that adds an extra promotional feature to the products packaged in them.
The BOPP film thickness produced by the tenter process ranges from 8-50 micro meters while the line output is in the range 100–550 kg/hour. The double bubble method process relatively unique film structures, which is not easily possible by the standard tenter frame process. This results in balanced film properties by simultaneous stretching of a cooled and reheated bubble.
Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:
- By Department: Sales/Export/Marketing: 62%, Production: 26%, and CXOs: 12%
- By Designation: Managers: 55%, CXOs: 15%, and Executives:30%
- By Region: North America: 18%, Europe: 14%, Asia Pacific: 42%, Middle East & Africa: 22%, and South America: 4%
Competitive Landscape of BOPP Films Market:
1 Overview
2 Competitive Scenario
2.1 Acquisition
2.2 Expansion & Investment
2.3 New Product Development
2.4 Joint Venture & Partnership
3 Market Share Analysis
