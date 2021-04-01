Booming Growth in Tobacco Paper Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

The global tobacco paper market is witnessing a robust growth owing to rising popularity of eco-friendly cigarette papers. Tobacco paper vendors are offering novel and eco-friendly products, such as tree-less cigarette rolling papers and filter tips owing to growing environmental apprehensions among consumers. In addition, manufacturers of tobacco paper are progressively making rolling cigarette paper from organic sources, such as fruit and vegetable pulp and cultivated cotton with an aim to reduce their dependency on trees. Tobacco paper manufacturers are heavily investing to introduce cigarette paper with optimized side-stream features that reduces side-stream odor and the amount of smoke. In addition, cigarette paper with optimized side-stream provides speed bumps that support optimized free-burn with outstanding band accuracy and minimum impact on the smoking experience. For instance, in 2017, Delfortgroup AG introduced a new packaging material thinbarrier eco paper, which is produced from renewable resources and is free of wax or any synthetic Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOAs). Furthermore, technological advancements have led towards the advent of tobacco paper rollers, which has resulted in decreased level of rolling efforts made by the consumer along with increasing the efficiency of the overall rolling process. Thus, such factors are currently driving the growth of the tobacco paper market.

In terms of revenue, the global tobacco paper market was estimated to be US$ 1,210.52 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1,564.76 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which is further bifurcated into countries.

This market research report on the Tobacco Paper Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years.

Some of the players operating in the global tobacco paper Bukit Muria Jaya, Delfortgroup AG, Glatz Feinpapiere, Hangzhou Huafeng Paper Co., Ltd., Mudanjiang Hengfeng Paper Co., Ltd., Republic Technologies (UK) Ltd, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., and The Rolling Paper Company

Global Tobacco Paper Market Research Report and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research.

Global Tobacco Paper Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights.

