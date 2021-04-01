Booming Growth in Plasmid Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

A plasmid is a small, circular, extrachromosomal, double-stranded deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) molecule which is distinct from a cell’s chromosomal DNA. Plasmids are important vehicles for the communication of genetic information between bacteria. Plasmid is a genetic structure in a cell that can replicate independently of chromosomal DNA, and usually carry genes. The 21 century has witnessed a greater understanding and evolution of humans and diseases. This has brought about an increased potential and awareness of genomics of microbial plasmids, thereby supporting the plasmid market growth. According to an article published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), over the past six decades, a huge number of plasmids have been identified and isolated from various microbes. Due to revolution of sequencing technology, over 4,600 complete sequences of plasmids found in bacteria, eukaryotes, and archaea have been determined. The classification of plasmids has been helping to understand their host ranges, features, and microbial evolution as well as to efficiently use them as genetic tools for microbial engineering.

The global plasmid market was valued at US$ 89.52 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 447.68 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Top Key Players:

The primary market participants in the global plasmid market are Aldevron, GenScript, PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, VGXI, Inc., Oxford Genetics Ltd., Applied StemCell, Altogen Biosystems, Cobra Biologics, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., InvivoGen, Miltenyi Biotec, MaxCyte, Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, MolMed S.p.A., GenePharma Co., Ltd., Polyplus Transfection, and other market participants.

