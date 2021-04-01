Booming Growth in Passport Reader Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Passport readers are document authentication devices used for general security purposes and access control. Document authentication devices including passport reader identify multiple documents including passports, ID cards, bank cards and other documents. A passport reader features various technologies to identify authenticity of a passport through various sections of coded information including machine readable zone, visual inspection zone or radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips that are present in a passport. In absence of a passport reader, the details a passport holder needs to filled manually for passport verification. A passport reader automates the process of manual data filling and creates a database for verification of a passport by government or private agencies. A passport reader significantly reduces time of security check and registration by streamlining the passport verification process. Presently, passport readers have undergone a significant technical transformation to meet the latest demands from government/private agencies. The rise in forgery had put forward transformation of traditional passports, including its paper and inks, as a mandatory activity. Thus, advancements of passports including e-passports (containing RFID chips), latest inks and papers have also contributed in transformation of passport readers to comply with these advancements and reduce the forgeries and fraudulent practices. In global travel and tourism industry, rise in number of inter-country trips is increasing the number of leisure and business travelers. Rise in number of these travelers holding passports are increasing the volume of passport verification which subsequently has propelled the growth of passport readers across the globe. The businesses are expanding across the world to gain profit from globalization strategy. The increasing multi-location presence of these companies has lifted up their business travel activities. Millennials contribute to a large share of these global business travelers. For instance, 40% of travelling workforce is made up of millennials and they tend to push the boundaries of traditional corporate travel giving rise to a new trend of ‘Blesiure’ travel, which is a combination of business travel with leisure. Under this ongoing trend, millennials tend to extend their business travels and explore the travel destination for leisure purposes, which requires them to produce their passports at additional hotels, border security check and other points for identification during their personal leisure activities. This growing number of travelers and expatriates has posed need for adoption of hassle free passport scanners at checkpoints thus boosting the global passport reader market.

In terms of revenue, the global passport reader market was estimated to be US$ 216.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 568.6 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been further bifurcated into countries.

This market research report on the Passport Reader Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years. It contains an analysis of late augmentations in innovation, Porter's five force model analysis and progressive profiles of hand-picked industry competitors. The report additionally formulates a survey of minor and full-scale factors charging for the new applicants in the market and the ones as of now in the market along with a systematic value chain exploration.

Some of the players operating in the global passport reader market includes ARH Inc., Bejing Wintone Science & technology Co. Ltd., Bundesdruckerei GmbH, Gemalto NV, IDEMIA, Regula Ltd., Veridos GmbH amongst others.

Global Passport Reader Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights.

