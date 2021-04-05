Booming Growth in MarTech Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

Description:

Proliferation of digital channels and mobile devices has made it challenging for business to business (B2B) marketers to accurately target potential audience with the right messages, and on the appropriate devices through a correct medium. Marketing Technlogy (MarTech), which comprises of tools and various software, assists the marketing teams to achieve specific marketing objectives and goals of the organizations. MarTech offers an opportunity to the marketers and other such businesses to effectively manage their marketing processes by leveraging various MarTech solutions as per the requirement of their businesses. The solutions enable the organizations to create streamlined workflows, which help them increase the efficiency and boosts the speed of their processes. Moreover, marketing automation platforms offer integration of various channels and devices which include social media, to offer the marketing teams with a comprehensive about the customer behavior and help them to align the marketing strategies in line with the same. Some of the tools used include customer relationship management (CRM), marketing automation, amongst others. Hence, growing need among enterprises to achieve increased marketing efficiency along with ability to generate more and better qualified leads is contributing towards the growth of Europe MarTech market.

In terms of revenue, Europe MarTech market was valued at US$ 30,999.89 Mn in 2019 and reach US$ 105,294.29 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.16% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major countries in the region.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the Europe MarTech market are Adobe, Agent3, Artesian Solutions, Ltd., Brandworkz Ltd., BrightTALK, Concep, Cyance, dotdigital EMEA Limited, Episerver (Idio), Force24, Growth Intelligence (Pelucid Ltd), Lead Forensics, NextRoll, Inc., Oracle, Salesforce.com, SALESmanago, Spotler UK, ZEOTAP, amongst other market participants.

`The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global MarTech market. Some of the questions are given below:

– What will be the size of the global MarTech market in 2027?

– What is the current CAGR of the global MarTech market?

– What products have the highest growth rates?

– Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global MarTech market?

– Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global MarTech market?

– Which are the top players currently operating in the global MarTech market?

– How will the market situation change over the next few years?

– What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

– What is the growth outlook of the global MarTech market?”

