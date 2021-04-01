Booming Growth in Garage Equipment Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

The garage equipment market is majorly driven by stringent emission norms set by government bodies across the globe. According to United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) automobiles account for 75% of the total carbon monoxide emissions in United States. With the increase in number of vehicles specially four wheelers and heavy duty commercial vehicles on road, there is a rise in the percentage of carbon emission, which is having a great impact on the sea levels. To combat this government bodies are making stringent emission norms especially in the developed countries like United States, Europe, and Japan amongst others. For instance, European government has set the average carbon dioxide emission at 130 grams/kilometer. These norms are increasing the use of emission equipments to check, control and regulate the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by each vehicle. The availability of emission equipments is mandated by government to undergo emission testing periodically to comply with the most updated emission standards in accordance with the policies prevailing in respective countries. Emission equipment help to test the emission and limit the discharge of noxious gases from the internal-combustion engine and other components. This segment is projected to hold the largest Garage Equipment Market share owing to increasing pollution levels, to cater to the growing environmental concerns.

Garages or repair shops offers a facility for servicing automobiles, and the tools that are used in servicing, monitoring and maintaining various types of the vehicles are known as garage equipments. With constant advancement in the automobile industry, the need for proper maintenance of vehicles is also increasing, which in turn is rising the demand for better and efficient equipments, thereby contributing to the growth of the global garage equipment market.

In terms of revenue, the global garage equipment market was valued at US$ 5,504.78 Mn in 2018 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.37% over the forecast period. The study analyzes the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which is further bifurcated into countries.

This market research report on the Garage Equipment Market is an all-inclusive study of the business sectors up-to-date outlines, industry enhancement drivers, and manacles. It provides market projections for the coming years.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the garage equipment market are ACTIA Group, Arex, Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd, ATS ELGI, Boston Garage Equipment Ltd, CEMB S.p.A, Continental AG, Dover Corporation, Fortive, Gray Manufacturing, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG, Nexion SpA, Shanghai Balance Automotive Equipment Co., Ltd, Snap-on Incorporated, Stargate Capital GmbH (BASE Group), and TEXA Group amongst others.

Global Garage Equipment Market Research Report and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research.

Global Garage Equipment Market Report delivers a complete study on Global Market, providing detailed market information and penetrating insights.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Garage Equipment market. Some of the questions are given below:

– What will be the size of the global Garage Equipment market in 2027?

– What is the current CAGR of the global Garage Equipment market?

– What products have the highest growth rates?

– Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Garage Equipment market?

– Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Garage Equipment market?

– Which are the top players currently operating in the global Garage Equipment market?

– How will the market situation change over the next few years?

– What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

– What is the growth outlook of the global Garage Equipment market?”

