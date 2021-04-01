Booming Growth in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Analysis Report 2021 and Forecast to 2029 with different segments, Key players

The advancement in embedded systems technology is helping numerous industries to reduce the number of hazards, thereby saving countless human lives. The automobile industry is one of the major benefactors. Electronics systems that assist a driver in making informed decisions are termed as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). ADAS mainly comprises of microcontrollers, electronic control units and power semiconductor components. Automobile companies around the globe are constantly on the lookout for the incorporation of advanced driver assistance systemsthese systems in the new generation vehicles. With autonomous cars being the buzzword these days, the global advanced driver assistance systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% by 2027.

Based on the type of the system, the global advanced driver assistance systems market can be divided into adaptive cruise control system, tire pressure monitoring system, drowsiness monitor system, automated parking, blind spot object detection system, traffic sign recognition, automated emergency braking, lane departure warning system and adaptive front-lighting system, amongst others. Adaptive cruise control systems aid a driver to alter the vehicle speed depending on the traffic conditions. In areas with reduced traffic, the vehicle speed can be pre-set, which further helps in decreasing the fuel consumption in fossil fuel-based cars. These systems hold the highest share in the global advanced driver assistance systems market, with a total revenue of 6,072.16 as of 2018. In Honda Odyssey, for example, cruise control can be set once you reach a minimum speed of around 40 kmph. However, traffic sign recognition systems are expected to grow the maximum till 2027, with a CAGR of 20.6%. The development of smart cities that demand advanced traffic controls to reduce vehicle congestion is major reason for the expected growth.

Top Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the advanced driver assistance systems market are AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, HYUNDAI MOBIS, MAGNA International Inc., Mobileye, NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated and VALEO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, amongst others.

