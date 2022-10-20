BOOM Esports eliminates reigning DOTA 2 TI champions in a shock defeat on Day 1 of playoffs

In a surprising flip of occasions, Staff Spirit, the reigning DOTA 2 TI champions, has been knocked out of this 12 months’s match on the primary day of the playoffs. The Russian outfit confronted off in opposition to BOOM Esports in spherical one of many decrease bracket and was unable to beat. This ensures {that a} new champion will probably be topped at The Worldwide 11.

#Dota2 Defending Champions Staff Spirit have been eradicated. New Champions will probably be topped. BOOM advance to High 12 to face PSG LGD. #TI11 Defending Champions Team Spirit have been eliminated. New Champions will be crowned. BOOM advance to Top 12 to face PSG LGD. #TI11 #Dota2 https://t.co/Fqdrb8kecv

The primary day of the playoffs at DOTA 2 The Worldwide 11 has already seen numerous surprises within the higher bracket with EG being handed a clear defeat after a stellar Group Stage run and PSG.LGD being 2-0’d by Staff Secret. However the surprising exit of the reigning champions so early within the match is unquestionably not one thing that many anticipated.

BOOM Esports knocks Staff Spirit out of DOTA 2 The Worldwide 11

After an eventful 2022 the place the group received the Arlington Main, Staff Spirit struggled within the Group Stage of TI 11, ending sixth with a rating of 1-7-1. Alternatively, BOOM Esports beat all the chances by escaping elimination by beating Soniqs and BetBoom within the tiebreakers.

BOOM vs Spirit .. BO1 … The story strains make themselves. We’re on the very best script guys. Gonna be spicy. See also Release time, content, and more BOOM vs Spirit .. BO1 … The story strains make themselves. We’re on the very best script guys. Gonna be spicy.

The 2 groups locked horns within the decrease bracket over a best-of-one within the decrease bracket spherical 1 match. Staff Spirit opted for a Nyx, Leshrac, Lich, Lifestealer and Outworld Destroyed line-up whereas the the Southeast Asian group picked Marci, Shadow Fiend, Mars, Disruptor and Beastmaster to trigger an upset.

Staff Spirit started the match by securing the primary kill however BOOM struck again with a few kills. Management of the match see-sawed for a while, with each groups vying to return up on high. Staff Spirit confirmed an uncharacteristic lack of group chemistry as BOOM continuously pressured Outworld Destroyer.

No matter Leshrac and Lifestealer attempting their greatest on Staff Spirit, Yopaj had a superb exhibiting with Mars and the SEA group secured a victory that many didn’t see coming. As defined within the post-match interview, BOOM performed to their strengths with out being too fearful and that paid dividends.

BOOM Esports will meet PSG.LGD in one other David vs Goliath match tomorrow within the decrease bracket spherical 2. This time round, will probably be a best-of-3 affair. Again after the Group Stage ended, DOTA 2 followers rapidly famous on Twitter that BOOM Esports had 1.42% probability of qualifying for the playoffs they usually prevailed.

Now that they’ve taken down the reigning champions, they are going to be setting their eyes on their subsequent opponent. It stays to be seen how far their fairytale continues at DOTA 2 TI 11. There’s nonetheless a protracted highway forward of them in the event that they need to make historical past and raise the Aegis of Champions.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta



