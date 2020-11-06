BOOM! 400 euros discount on the 4K HDR10 + Ambilight Philips The One LED TV with Android TV

If you want to get well during childbirth to enjoy your movies and series, here is a must-have! € 400 reduction on Philips The One 4K HDR LED TV compared to the starting price.

Philips The One: Android TV, HDR10 + and Ambilight!

If you want a 4K LED TV with excellent picture quality and Android TV, you will find the Philips The One 65PUS8545 with a diagonal of 164 cm (65 inches) here. It is HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG compatible for a picture with great contrast. And for even more immersion, this model is equipped with Ambilight technology on three sides, i.e. LED strips that are located on the back and project a soft light on the wall that corresponds to it. that you are watching.

This 4K LED TV integrates the operating system from Google and Android so that you can install the applications you want and those of your subscriptions such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video or MyCanal. You can control it by speaking through the Google Assistant or from your smartphone. All of this is possible via bluetooth or wifi.

At 1199 euros the price is normally 950 euros, but today it is 799 euros or 400 euros below the original price. With this TV and switch, you can enjoy this Mario Kart pack with your friends.

Why are you being seduced?

Ambilight technology Image quality Great reduction

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.