Boom! 200 euros discount on the new Vivo X51 5G smartphone with free headphones

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 26, 2021
The Vivo brand has finally been launched on the European and French markets and is currently benefiting from a 200 euro discount. Thank you for the sale!

Vivo X51 5G: a real integrated gimbal

The Vivo X51 is a 5G compatible smartphone that offers a very good user experience in terms of photo and video thanks to a built-in gimbal (stabilizer) that corrects for shake.

It is equipped with a module with 4 sensors:

48 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 1.6 (wide angle) 8 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 3.4 and an optical zoom of 5 x 13 megapixels with an aperture of 1: 2.5 for portraits with an optical zoom of 2 x 8 megapixels and an aperture of 1: 2.2 (ultra-wide) angle 120 degrees)

And on the front, a 32-megapixel sensor ensures ultra-detailed selfies.

It has a very nice 6.56 inch screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility, so you get a high quality picture for videos and games.

Under the hood we find the following:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G RAM: 8 GB Storage: 256 GB

Finally, for autonomy, it is necessary to count on a battery of 4315 mAh with a compatibility of 35 W for fast charging.

While it was listed at $ 799, it’s currently at $ 599, plenty for an excellent 5G phone and as a bonus for wireless headphones. Either order it with a delivery for January 29th or you can reserve it directly for in-store pickup. Otherwise, we also have a great Xiaomi PC screen at a great price.

3 good reasons to order it

Super 90 Hz HDR10 display + integrated gimbal 5G compatibility

