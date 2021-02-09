Book Publishers Market Status, Analysis and Business Growth Opportunities 2021 to 2025

Global Book Publishers Market report include current market scenario and offers a comprehensive analysis on Book Publishers industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and understanding insights. It comprises inclusive important points that significantly affect the growth of the market at a global level. It analyzes present scenario along with future trends in the market. The report is made after a pin-point research and exhaustive investigation of the market development in different sectors that requires theoretical analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity.

Scope of the Report:

Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Consumer Books; Educational books; Religious Books

2) By Readers’ Age Group: Below 12 Years; 13 Years to 18 Years; Above 18 Years

Subsegments Covered: Fiction Books; Non-Fiction Books; Children and Young Adult Books

Companies Mentioned: Pearson PLC; Bertelsmann; Hachette Livre; China South Publishing & Media Group; Grupo Planeta

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, Russia, UK, USA and Australia.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East And Africa

The global book publishers market is expected to grow from $87.92 billion in 2020 to $92.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $104.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

The book publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that carry out design, editing, and marketing activities necessary for producing and distributing books. These establishments may publish books in print, electronic, or audio form. Their products include atlases, religious books, school or university textbooks, encyclopedias, technical manuals, maps and travel guides, in all cases excepting exclusive internet publishing). The book publishers market is segmented into consumer books; educational books and religious books.

E-books sales is growing rapidly in established markets of the USA and Europe. eBooks generated a higher share of revenues than the physical print in developed markets such as the US and UK. According to PWC, total global book publishers revenue will increase, growing at a CAGR 1.7%, during the forecast period. Although the physical book publishers industry continues to shrink (-2.8%), this decline is offset by growth in e-books which are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the forecast period. Increasing consumer preference for the digital versions is expected to significantly impact the growth of the market during this period.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global book publishers market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 34% of the global book publishers market. Africa was the smallest region in the global book publishers market.

Print-on-demand (POD) model is becoming popular among book publishers as it allows them to control printing and inventory costs. The Print on Demand (POD) model is characterized by printing the book only after an order is secured. Due to high publishing costs writers and publishers are preferring to keep their work in digital form. Major print on demand book service providers include Blurb, CreateSpace, Lightning Source and Lulu. Amazon too aims to fully integrate the POD technology. It promises to print a book within 2 hours of the order. Self-publishers stand to gain the most due to this technology.

