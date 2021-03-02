Bone Replacement – Market Growth, Trends, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts (2014 – 2027)

The global Bone Replacement market report provided by Global Market Monitor analyzes the industry and major market trends in detail, and divides the market size by volume and value according to application types and geographic locations.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Bone Replacement, presents the global Bone Replacement market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. In terms of production side, this report researches the Bone Replacement capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Bone Replacement by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc. Damaged bone can be replaced with bone from other parts of the body (autografts), from cadavers (allograft), or with various ceramics or metallic alloys. The use of autografts limits how much bone is available. USA is the largest consumer of bone replacement, with a consumption market share of 54% and a revenue market share of 57% in 2015. The second place is Europe, following USA with the consumption market share of 24% and the revenue market share of 25% in 2015. China is the important supplier of bone replacement. In 2015, the revenue of bone replacement was more than 2.9% share, and the consumption was about 6%. So there are large numbers of bone replacement importing to China. The Bone Replacement market was valued at 19200 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 26000 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bone Replacement.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Beijing Chunlizhengda

JRI Orthopaedics

Wright Medical

Waldemar LINK

Stryker

Baumer

Beijing AKEC

Japan MDM

KYOCERA Medical

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

United Orthopedic

Mathys

Zimmer Biomet

Aesculap

Beijing Jinghang

Lima Corporate

FH Orthopedics

Exactech

By application:

<45

45-64

65+

Bone Replacement Type

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Extremities

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Bone Replacement Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Bone Replacement Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Bone Replacement Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Bone Replacement Market in Major Countries

7 North America Bone Replacement Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Bone Replacement Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Bone Replacement Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Bone Replacement Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Regions Covered in the Report:

-North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Poland, Russia, Turkey, and Others)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, and Others)

-Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Others)

-Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Report Key Audience

Bone Replacement manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Bone Replacement

Bone Replacement industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Bone Replacement industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global Bone Replacement market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

