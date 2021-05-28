Bone Regeneration Material Market Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

Bone Regeneration Material Market: Introduction

Bone-regeneration techniques, either with autografts or allografts, represent a challenge for reconstructive surgery. Biomaterials are temporary matrices for bone growth and provide a specific environment and architecture for tissue development. Depending on the specific intended application of the matrix, whether for structural support, drug-delivery capability, or both, certain material categories may be more or less well suited to the final structure.

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Bone Regeneration Material Market

Increase in prevalence of degenerative joint diseases boost the market. Worldwide estimates of degenerative joint diseases indicate that 9.6% men and 18.0% women above 60 years have symptomatic osteoarthritis. According to expert opinions presented in the EULAR committee report, radiographic evidence of knee osteoarthritis in men and women over 65 years of age is found in 30% of the population. In the absence of disease modifying therapy, a large number of patients with osteoarthritis progress to advance joint destruction. Surgery with bone grafts and substitutes play a major role in the management of osteoarthritis to avoid advanced joint destruction. According to the American College of Rheumatology, advances in biomaterial and tissue engineering are expected to create new opportunities to integrate surgical approaches in osteoarthritis.

Increase in the number of orthopedic surgeries also fuels the market. According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), approximately 129,000 total knee arthroplasty (TKA) surgeries were performed in the U.S. in 1990, and the number has increased to over 600,000 in 2010. The AAOS has projected that 3 million TKA procedures would be performed by 2030 in the U.S. alone. Moreover, spinal surgeries are becoming increasingly popular, and approximately 432,000 spinal fusions are performed in the U.S. each year. Bone grafts and substitutes are extensively used for the surgeries mentioned above. This is likely to fuel the bone regeneration material market.

Bone graft and substitutes are a long-term solution to bone problem treatment; however, these are expensive. No two patients or their customized bone grafts and substitutes treatments are exactly alike. Hence, the number of appointments, procedures, and costs vary accordingly. Surgeons charge US$ 35,000 to US$ 40,000 for a complex posterolateral lumbar spine fusion bone graft surgery. Most surgeons refer patients to specialty surgeons, neurologists, or orthopedic physicians, which increases the cost of procedure. Asia is price-sensitive and displays inhibitions with respect to investing in bone graft and substitutes, which are often only affordable to the elite population; therefore offering a comparatively smaller market

Cell-based Segment to Expand Significantly

Based on product type, the global bone regeneration material market can be divided into ceramic-based, polymer-based, growth factor-based, cell-based and others

The ceramic-based segment dominated the global market in 2019. It is projected to sustain its position during the forecast period. Ceramic-based bone grafts are widely used to reduce the need for iliac crest bone grafting. Rise in geriatric population with oral health issues across the world has augmented the number of bone graft surgeries performed in the last few years.

However, the cell based segment is projected to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Bone tissue engineering (BTE) using bone marrow stem cells has been suggested as a promising technique for reconstructing bone defect in order to overcome the drawbacks of bone graft materials.

Orthopedic surgery segment to dominate global bone regeneration material market

Based on application, the global bone regeneration material market can be segregated into orthopedic surgery, bone trauma, dental surgery and others.

In terms of revenue, the orthopedic surgery segment accounted for a prominent share of the market in 2019 owing to a rise in the geriatric population and increase in cases of orthopedic diseases. According to WHO, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years would nearly double from 12% to 22%. The number of people aged 60 years and older is estimated to outnumber children younger than 5 years by 2020. As per MVZ Gelenk-Klinik data, more than 2400 orthopedic surgical procedures are performed per year at the Gelenk Klinik Orthopaedic Hospital.

North America to dominate global bone regeneration material market

In terms of region, the global bone regeneration material market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America accounted for a significant share of the bone regeneration material market in 2019, followed by Europe. Usage of new and innovative products in both premium and value segments among various bone grafts substitutes is projected to boost the bone regeneration material market in several countries in Europe and North America in the next few years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the total number of inpatient surgeries carried out in the U.S. were 51.4 million in 2014; of these 719,000 were total knee replacements and 332,000 were total hip replacement.

The market in developing countries in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by an increase in population and time taken to accept new technologies. Increase in the number of patients and geriatric population are major factors that are expected to propel the market in Japan during the forecast period. According to the Gerontological Society of America, Japan has the highest proportion of geriatric population in the world. Hence, demand for orthopedic surgeries is estimated to be higher in Japan than that in other countries in Asia Pacific.

