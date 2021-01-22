Bone Densitometer Systems Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020-2025

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Global Bone Densitometer Systems Market Research Report 2020-2025 . This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Bone Densitometer Systems investments from 2020 to 2025. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Key Market Trends:

Axial Bone Densitometry is Expected to Dominate the Bone Densitometer Systems Market During the Forecast Period

Axial bone densitometry has been accounted for the largest share in the market owing to the high adoption of densitometers based on this technology. The increasing adoption rate can be attributed to the fulfillment of different requirements of clinicians by axial bone densitometers as there is a high prevalence of osteoporosis patients.

In axial bone densitometry, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) is the most widely used technique for determining the bone density in the body. DEXA is an enhanced form of X-ray technology that is being used to measure the amount of bone loss. This device may be used for both central and peripheral bone mineral density (BMD) scan. It is widely used due to its high precision, easy handling, and safety of usage for both adults and children.

North America is Leading the Bone Densitometer Systems Market

North America and Europe are the mature markets for bone densitometers while the Asian region is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.

North America has been accounted for the largest share of the market, due to the various collaborative efforts undertaken by various companies in this region to improve their R&D capabilities and maintain high medical standards that are expected to propel the demand across this region. The majority of the share is also due to the increasing incidence of osteoporosis & other bone-related problems, growth in the geriatric population, rise in awareness towards osteoporosis, and an increase in medical tourism for the treatment of bone-related problems.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

