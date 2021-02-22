Bone Cement Market Size, Growth, Defination, Business Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 Research Report with the aid of Market Growth Reports | DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker
The global bone cement market accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,414.1 Mn by 2025.
The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.
The market for bone cement is well established in the North American region, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and advancement in the technological developments of bone cements. In addition, the prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on expanding their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising popularity of medical tourism for orthopedic procedures and the availability of skilled medical professionals. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in this country associated with the increasing surgical procedure for joint replacements is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. Around 70,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are being performed every year in India.
Bone Cement Market Emerging Players:
- DePuy Synthes
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker
- Smith & Nephew
- DJO Global
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Tecres
- Heraeus Holding,
- Teknimed
- Osteopoeriss LLC.
BONE CEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement
- Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)
- Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)
- Others
By Application
- Arthroplasty
- Kyphoplasty
- Vertebroplasty
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Clinics
