Bone Cement Market Size, Growth, Defination, Business Opportunities And Forecast To 2025 Research Report with the aid of Market Growth Reports |  DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker

The global bone cement market accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,414.1 Mn by 2025.

The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.

The market for bone cement is well established in the North American region, owing to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries and advancement in the technological developments of bone cements. In addition, the prominent players in the market are primarily focusing on expanding their customer base in North America. However, in Asia Pacific, India is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the rising popularity of medical tourism for orthopedic procedures and the availability of skilled medical professionals. Moreover, increasing geriatric population in this country associated with the increasing surgical procedure for joint replacements is expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years. Around 70,000 knee and hip replacement procedures are being performed every year in India.

Get Sample PDF of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000838/

Bone Cement Market Emerging Players:

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

DJO Global

Arthrex, Inc.

Tecres

Heraeus Holding,

Teknimed

Osteopoeriss LLC.

BONE CEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)

Others

By Application

Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Bone Cement from 2020 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Bone Cement by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2025

Forecast and analysis of Bone Cement in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Interested in Purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000838/

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Bone Cement Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Bone Cement Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Bone Cement Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Bone Cement Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Bone Cement Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com