Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2026

This comprehensive Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis.

The attention on the overwhelming players Synutra, Inc.., Rousselot, Waitaki Bio, DSM, DuPont. , Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, BIOIBERICA, Stratum Nutrition, Bergstorm Nutrition., Cargill, Incorporated, NutraCeutical Ingredients Pte. Ltd.Peptan, biosciencenutrionireland.com, Holista Colltech Limited., GELITA AG and Glanbia plc.

Global bone and joint health ingredients market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2455.5 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4033.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of plant protein amid rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

Conducts Overall BONE AND JOINT HEALTH INGREDIENTS Market Segmentation:

By Type (Glucosamine and Chondroitin, Calcium, Others),

Applications (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food and Beverages)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, in order to increase regional research and development activities, BASF, opened ‘Newtrition Lab’ in Singapore. This will help them to provide and promote product development support and analytical services for their customers across the region.

In May 2014, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) intent to drive the European market with non-GMO options, however the company serve one of the world’s largest soy isoflavone facilities, for the manufacturing quality isoflavone products sources from non-GMO soybean varieties.

