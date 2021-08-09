Bolsonaro leads motorcycle rallies without mask | free press

More than 560,000 people have died in Brazil in connection with Covid 19 – no reason for the country’s president to give up his downplaying of the coronavirus.

Brasília (dpa) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again organized motorcycle tours with numerous participants and did not wear a mask.

He drove through the capital Brasília and the surrounding area on Sunday with hundreds of supporters, most of whom were also not wearing mouth and nose protection, local media reported. Bolsonaro had already led a motorcycle rally on Saturday with thousands of participants in the southern city of Florianópolis. He also appeared amid maskless crowds.

After a major motorcycle rally in São Paulo in June and an event in Maranhão state in May, the governments of the two states, led by opponents of Bolsonaro, fined him for not wearing a mask.

The right-wing populist downplayed the coronavirus from the start and has repeatedly spoken out against the use of masks and other containment measures. Most recently, the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court opened investigations into Bolsonaro after he repeatedly publicly questioned the South American country’s electoral system.

In a speech in Florianópolis after the tour on Saturday, according to media reports, he again called for the switch from electronic voting to the use of paper ballots to ensure “clean” elections. Brazil will hold presidential and parliamentary elections in October 2022.

In Brazil – a country of 210 million inhabitants and 24 times the size of Germany – according to official information, more than 20 million people have been infected with the corona virus and almost 563,000 patients have died in connection with Covid-19 – there are only more deaths in the US At the height of a spiraling coronavirus pandemic, the health system collapsed and mass graves were excavated in March and April.