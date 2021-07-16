Bolsonaro continues in the clinic – and live from the bed on TV | free press

São Paulo (AP) – The condition of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was taken to hospital with a bowel obstruction, has improved, according to official information. Bolsonaro is progressing satisfactorily, according to an initial statement from the press service of the presidential office.

He had had his gastric tube removed and the feeding was scheduled to start the next day, a second message said. However, the five-member medical team made no prognosis for discharge from Vila Nova Star Hospital in the metropolis of São Paulo in both communications.

“Doesn’t need surgery”

Surgery is not necessary, Doctor Antônio Macedo said in a television interview. “In principle, surgery is out of the question because the bowel has started to function and become more flexible,” says Macedo, “RedeTV!” He spoke at the side of Bolsonaro, who appeared live from the hospital bed. The president is doing better, his son Flavio Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. “If he continues like this, he won’t need surgery.”

Bolsonaro (66) was brought to São Paulo from the capital Brasília on Wednesday after complaining of persistent hiccups. The doctor, who also operated on Bolsonaro after the knife attack in 2018, had found a bowel obstruction and had the president taken to São Paulo. It was further investigated whether emergency surgery was necessary.

Bolsonaro Politicizes Health

Both Macedo and Bolsonaro made a televised connection that the then-candidate had been badly injured with a knife in the stomach area by a hit man during the 2018 election campaign to explain the health problem that led to the hospitalization. “That blocked area on the left is the result of adhesions from all these complications he has [seit 2018] said the doctor.

Bolsonaro, who has already had four surgeries, has tried to politicize his health problem by reminding people on social media that the killer was a member of the Party for Socialism and Freedom (PSOL). Together with the PT Workers’ Party of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the PSOL represents a significant part of the opposition.

The head of state had recently come under pressure from a parliamentary committee of inquiry into his corona policy and corruption allegations related to vaccine ordering. According to the Datafolha polling station, his government’s rejection reached 51 percent – the worst value since the start of the 2019 term in office.