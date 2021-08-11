Böll Foundation sees Baerbock released from grant | free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to their judgement, Chancellor-candidate Annalena Baerbock rightly received her PhD grant from the party-affiliated Heinrich Böll Foundation in the years 2009 to 2012.

The decisions on the granting and renewal of the doctoral funding are “not objectionable in retrospect”, the foundation writes in an up-to-date assessment available from the German Press Office in Berlin. The foundation had previously investigated the circumstances of the financing.

“Tagesspiegel” and “Bild” reported on the financing at the beginning of July. The question arose as to whether Baerbock’s funding was contrary to guidelines, according to which fellows are only allowed to work to a limited extent or to undertake other activities. Baerbock was state chairman of the Greens in Brandenburg from 2009 to 2013. She herself has asked the Böll Foundation for an investigation.

According to the foundation, Baerbock initially received ‘non-material financing’ from April 2009, including support. After relinquishing her full-time position as a foreign and security policy adviser in the Bundestag, she also received money from October 2009 to the end of 2012, the foundation writes – a monthly grant of 1050 euros and a research allowance of 100 euros per month. From March to December 2012, another child benefit of 155 euros and a childcare allowance of 155 euros per month were added.

After that Baerbock did not continue with the doctorate, the promotion ended. De Groeneleider has not completed her dissertation.

As chairman of the Brandenburg Greens, Baerbock initially worked on a voluntary basis from 2009 onwards. At the beginning of 2011, according to the foundation, she informed Studienwerk that on 1 January she had signed an employment contract with the party’s regional association for a side job for the duration of her activity as regional chairman. Accordingly, a working time of “up to 20 hours per month” was planned. According to the foundation, Baerbock also met the requirements of the Studienwerk for maximum weekly working hours.

The foundation also investigated whether funding from Baerbock would be excluded “because of extensive volunteer work” for the regional association. As a 2010 regional association financial report cited in the analysis states: “The state presidents work on a voluntary basis but devote more than 50 percent of their working time to the regional association, the regional office is sparsely staffed with two full-time positions.”

The foundation close to the Greens sees the current chancellor candidate on this point as well. «Mrs Baerbock confirms in her written statement dated August 5, 2021 that in the years 2009 to 2012 her “concentration during normal working hours” applied mainly and mainly “to her doctoral project. “As was customary at the time in the regional association, the deployment mainly took place in the late afternoon and evening hours and also at weekends.”

Even after a re-examination and given the newly released information, it can be assumed that “the requirements for Ms. Annalena Baerbock’s promotion were fulfilled throughout the funding period,” the foundation writes. “From the outset, the Studienwerk was extensively informed about the socio-political commitment and the demanding honorary position of Mrs. Baerbock as President of the State. We are happy if grantees are involved in socio-political issues during the subsidy period.”