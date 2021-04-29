Boil-in Bags Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2026

Ready-to-eat Meals’ Popularity Continues to Drive Demand for Boil-in Bags;

The global boil-in bags market is experiencing remarkable growth and will reportedly continue to witness positive growth prospects throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the increase in the demand for ready-to-eat meals. Consumers generating higher demand for convenience foods will be driving the growth of boil-in bags market in near future. Due to a growing on-the-go lifestyle, consumers are preferring ready-to-eat meals over traditional meals to be prepared. The companies are thus manufacturing boil-in bags in such a way that they appear to be attractive and preserve products’ shelf life, taste, and texture.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19958

Segmental Analysis: Boil-in Bags Market

Major boil-in bags material types include plastic, aluminum foil, and others. The plastic segment is further classified into cast polypropylene, polyethylene, polyesters, nylon and others. Plastic is the major material type used in the boil-in bags making. Based on appearance, the boil-in bags can be divided into transparent, opaque and printed. The institutional sales segment is expected to be the fastest growing, dominant segment by sales channel during the forecast period. Over the past few years, modern grocery retailing has been expanding rapidly in developing countries. The implications for the demand of food is primarily influenced by the extent to which modern food retailers focus which is mainly on the growing preferences of the consumers. Domestic and multinational modern grocery retailers are accounting for an expanding share of food sales in many developing countries, with potentially significant implications for food demand and trade.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=19958

On the basis of sales type, the boil-in bags market is classified into institutional sales and retail sales. Institutional sales segment is expected to dominate the global boil-in bags market by value share of 58.3%, by 2018. The boil-in bags are easily available at retail stores as they come with special vacuum seals in order to prevent moisture and air from entering the bags, and ultimately hamper the quality of food. In addition, using boil-in bags helps to preserve the flavours and taste of the food items while keeping them in a perfect state. Attributed to these advantages, a growing consumer base is inclining towards the usage of boil-in bags.

Regional Analysis: Boil-in Bags

By region, North America dominates boil-in bags market globally. North America dominates the global boil-in bags market by value and volume. U.S. is the major contributor in North America boil-in bags market. A growing number of single-person households across the world is another factor that is expected to drive the demand for boil-in bags market in this region. Europe is also identified to be a key market over the forecast period. APAC boil-in bags market is anticipated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 8.4% during 2018-2026, led by India and China.

Key players in the global boil-in bags market include ProAmpac LLC, Universal Plastic Bag Co., UltraSource LLC, Granitol A.S., M & Q Packaging Ltd, Packit Gourmet, US Poly Pack, Synpac Limted, Shenyang Dongya Composite Packaging & Color Printing Factory, Shenzhen Ken Hung Hing Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Dingqi Pack Co., Limited, Dongguan Ever-Glory Plastics Package Limited among others.